Alberta Theatre Projects Presents DISGRACED, a Hot-Button, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Drama

A searing debate about race, identity, power and privilege

Alberta Theatre Projects is thrilled to present Disgraced, the 2013 Pulitzer Prize-winning play written by Ayad Akhtar and directed by Nigel Shawn Williams. This compelling drama runs Oct. 16 - Nov. 3 at the Martha Cohen Theatre.



Amir Kapoor is a successful Pakistani-American lawyer living on the Upper East side of Manhattan. He has also turned his back on his Muslim heritage. When he and his wife host a dinner party for Amir's rising African-American colleague and her Jewish husband, the evening gives way to a searing debate about race, privilege, politics and identity, taken on from a variety of cultural perspectives. Marriage, friendships, ambition, religion, race, art and power: nothing is off-limits in this riveting drama.

"I'm very happy to be directing at ATP again, especially during Darcy Evans' inaugural season that he's programmed," said Director Nigel Shawn Williams. "Disgraced is such an intelligent, funny and horrifying play all at once. I'm looking forward to tackling these issues of race, tribalism, and how the 'American Dream' has affected the psyche of the non-White majority. This is a conversation I'm eager to lead with ATP's audience!"

Tense, surprising and shockingly funny, Disgraced will hold audiences on the edge of their seats, and promote meaningful conversation long after the lights come up.

"This gripping Pulitzer Prize winner is fearless in its willingness to dissect some of the most pressing concerns of the 21st Century," said Alberta Theatre Projects' Executive and Artistic Director Darcy Evans. "It engages a fascinating, flawed cross-section of characters to lead us through a shattering conversation about identity and ideology. The play's onstage collision of culture, perspective and experience makes for electrifying theatre."

Disgraced runs from Oct. 16 - Nov. 3, 2019 in the Martha Cohen Theatre at Arts Commons (215 8 Ave. SE). Tickets are available at www.albertatheatreprojects.com or 403-294-7402.

Audience Considerations: Contains mature themes, violence and coarse language. Suggested for ages 18+.

Cast (Alphabetical):

Sasha Barry - Emily

Tyrell Crews - Isaac

Hamed Dar - Abe

Shawn Lall - Amir

Samantha Walkes - Jory

Creative Team:

Director: Nigel Shawn Williams

Assistant Director: Emma Houghton

Fight Director: Karl Sine

Assistant Fight Director: Brianna Johnston

Set Design: Scott Reid

Lighting Design: Narda McCarroll

Costume Design: Melissa Mitchell

Composition/Sound Design: Peter Moller

Stage Manager: Betty-Lou Hushlak

Assistant Stage Manager: Sang-Sang Lee





