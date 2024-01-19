As You Like It comes to Theatre Calgary next month. Performances run February 27 - March 24.

It’s the 1960s, and things are getting groovy in the Forest of Arden. Shakespeare’s classic comedy of love and mistaken identity is given new life in this high-spirited adaptation featuring the music of The Beatles. When Rosalind is banished from court, she disguises herself as a man and escapes to the forest. There, she meets the similarly-banished Orlando, who happens to be in love with her, but cannot see through her disguise. From there, things get increasingly tangled as the play explores love and gender roles, infused with the music of the “Fab Four.”

