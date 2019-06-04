A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to Enchant at Shakespeare By The Bow

A Midsummer Night's Dream will be brought to life in Prince's Island Park June 27 through Aug. 18, 2019.

One of Shakespeare's most popular works, A Midsummer Night's Dream follows four young lovers and a group of six amateur actors through the forest as they are influenced and manipulated by a band of forest-dwelling fairies. It's thrilling chase of love, identity and confusion.

A Midsummer Night's Dream's cast features: Melanie Bahniuk as "Titania," Gabby Bernard as "Helena," Jerod Blake as "Bottom," Billy Brown as "Puck," Griffin Cork as "Oberon," Elizabeth Ferguson-Breaker as "Snug," ???????Emily Howard as "Hermia," Maggie McKenzie as "Starvling," ???????Liam McKinnon as "Flute," ???????Jonathan Molinski as "Demetrius," Robyn Ord as "Peter Quince,"??????? Spencer Streichert as "Snout" and ???????Joel David Taylor as "Lysander."

The creative team includes: ???????Ted Dykstra (Director, Adaptation)???????, Jenna Turk (Adaptation), Rebecca Toon (Costume and Prop Design),??????? Terry Tweed (Text Coach), ???????Jane MacFarlane (Vocal Coach),??????? Haysam Kadri (Program Director),?????? and Carissa Sams (Stage Manager).

For more information and tickets to A Midsummer Night's Dream, tap here.





