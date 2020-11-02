A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to Theatre Calgary This Holiday Season

The tradition returns as Theatre Calgary brings the holiday classic online.

For 33 years, Theatre Calgary has brought Charles Dickens' timeless tale of greed, ghosts, and redemption to life on our stage.

This year however, not even Scrooge can keep us from sharing the story once again, as Theatre Calgary is proud to announce that A Christmas Carol will be back, but in a way you've never seen before. With our theatre remaining closed due to Covid-19, we have re-imagined what the show could be, and how to bring it to audiences in a safe and accessible way. This year, we are thrilled to present A Christmas Carol as a digital filmed production, which will be available online from December 11-31, for $25.

This newly abridged 80-minute adaptation by Calgary playwright Geoffrey Simon Brown will feature a cast of three playing more than 25 characters. The play will once again feature Stephen Hair, who returns for his 27th year as Scrooge. Unlike past productions, this year Hair will play multiple roles in the show, as will Marshall Vielle Natay'ao'tako and Jamie Tognazzini, who round out the cast. Both Vielle Natay'ao'tako and Tognazzini return to the show, having been a part of the 2019 production.

"This year, we are thrilled to combine the worlds of film and theatre, and three enthralling actors who play the classic characters from Scrooge, to the Christmas spirits, to Tiny Tim," says director Stafford Arima. "This will be a visually scrumptious, at-home experience that will bring this classic story to life in an entertaining and powerful way. This all new adaptation of the beloved holiday story will be unlike any version of our Christmas Carol you have seen in the past."

Adds Arima, "Keeping this part of the holiday cultural fabric of our city was vitally important for us and our audiences this year. Being able to produce this show safely meant making significant changes to the size of the cast, and modifying the set, costumes and the script. This new production will beautifully showcase the talent of these local actors as they move in and out of through Geoffrey's wonderful adaptation that focuses on the human spirit, forgiveness, and trans

formation"

This all-new filmed production will be available for audiences to watch at home starting December 11. Access to the digital production can be purchased at theatrecalgary.com for $25 per household, and will be available for five days from the date selected. As the show is filmed and not live, audiences can watch it anytime during the five days. By going digital this year, it also marks the first time that audiences outside Calgary can now watch our beloved production, and Hair's long-standing performance as Scrooge.

The creative team for A Christmas Carol includes Stafford Arima (Director), Scott Reid (Production Design), Katie Klingvall (Wardrobe Coordinator), Allison Lynch (Composer and Sound Design), Haysam Kadri (Associate Director), Jenna Rodgers (Dramaturg), Jane MacFarlane (Voice Coach), Sara Turner (Stage Manager), and Kennedy Greene (Assistant Stage Manager). The production will be filmed by Aaron Bernakevitch and 4K Film Production.

Rehearsals for the show are now underway, and filming is set for the end of November. More information on the show and how to purchase tickets can be found at theatrecalgary.com.

