Performances run June 10-11, 2022.

Jun. 6, 2022 Â 
Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra and Theatre Calgary Present RAGTIME This Weekend

For the first time, three of Calgary's largest arts organizations - Arts Commons, Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, and Theatre Calgary - are joining forces for a special musical presentation with an important message for the world. Ragtime: A Concert Performance will celebrate the power of music to explore the human spirit at the core of the most pressing social issues today, in the world premiere of a new adaptation by the acclaimed Boston Pops orchestra of this Tony Award-winning musical.

Don't miss this limited engagement of a one-of-a-kind concert directed by Theatre Calgary Artistic Director Stafford Arima and featuring the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. Three performances only on 10 + 11 June 2022.

Book by Terrance McNally
Music by Stephen Flaherty
Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens
Based on the Novel "Ragtime" by E.L. Doctorow
Directed by Stafford Arima

More information and tickets available at artscommons.ca/ragtime

The music in Ragtime: A Concert Performance was created for the Boston Pops with support from Cincinnati Symphony.

RAGTIME is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Performances run June 10-11, 2022. Learn more at



