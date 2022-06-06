Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra and Theatre Calgary Present RAGTIME This Weekend

For the first time, three of Calgary's largest arts organizations - Arts Commons, Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, and Theatre Calgary - are joining forces for a special musical presentation with an important message for the world. Ragtime: A Concert Performance will celebrate the power of music to explore the human spirit at the core of the most pressing social issues today, in the world premiere of a new adaptation by the acclaimed Boston Pops orchestra of this Tony Award-winning musical.

Don't miss this limited engagement of a one-of-a-kind concert directed by Theatre Calgary Artistic Director Stafford Arima and featuring the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. Three performances only on 10 + 11 June 2022.

Book by Terrance McNally

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Based on the Novel "Ragtime" by E.L. Doctorow

Directed by Stafford Arima

The music in Ragtime: A Concert Performance was created for the Boston Pops with support from Cincinnati Symphony.

RAGTIME is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

