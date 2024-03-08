WHO SHE? With Xana DuMe Comes to The Triad Theater For Two Nights Only

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brazilian tap dancer and drag artist Felipe Galganni will return to the Triad Theater, 158 West 72nd Street, NYC on March 28 and April 4 at 7pm with his new show, WHO SHE? with Xana DuMe. Tickets are available at triadnyc.com. Advance tickets, $20. At the door, $25. The April 4 performance will also be available on livestream and on demand.

During this evening filled with drag, tap dance, and singing, Xana DuMe will guide you on an entertaining adventure. You will have the opportunity to delve deeper into her love for music, hear personal anecdotes, and experience the vibrant fusion of Brazilian and jazz rhythms. Joining her on this incredible journey are the talented Xana Girls: Ciara Byrne and Nicole Wong.

Felipe successfully spearheaded the production and direction of this show through an online funding campaign. Thanks to this initiative, he managed to have all the music tracks produced in Brazil by his sister and collaborator, Ana Gal. The show's unique costumes are currently being designed and produced by Rob Lewis, Jazzmint Dash, and Felipe himself.

About the artist:

Felipe Galganni from São Paulo (Brazil) is a Tap Dancer, Choreographer and Drag Artist. He is well-known for integrating the Brazilian music canon into his tap dance. For over 12 years, he has been an American Tap Dance Foundation (ATDF) artist in residence and created short, full length and solo works. Felipe teaches private classes and group classes at Steps on Broadway and ATDF.

Galganni is a 2022 recipient of the Bistro Award and has performed with some of Brazil's best jazz musicians, such as Nilson Matta, Helio Alves, Brian Lynch, Wesley Amorim, Rafael Barata, and tap artists such as Michelle Dorrance, Max Pollak, Tony Waag, Lisa La Touche, and his biggest influences Heather Cornell and Brenda Bufalino.