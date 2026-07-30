WHO MOVES AMERICA Film to Screen in Theaters Starting Sept. 9

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A film titled WHO MOVES AMERICA is set to open in theaters beginning Sept. 9, with advance screeners now being made available, according to an announcement distributed by 42WEST.

8 Above announced today that it will theatrically distribute Who Moves America, the acclaimed labor documentary directed by Emmy Award-nominated filmmaker Yael Bridge (Saving Capitalism) and executive produced by Academy Award winner Steven Bognar (American Factory 美国工厂).

WHO MOVES AMERICA opens September 9 at New York City's IFC Center, kicking off a nationwide release that expands to Los Angeles on September 24, followed by Philadelphia, Boston, Encinitas, and additional cities throughout the fall.

SYNOPSIS

As the world's largest package delivery company, UPS moves millions of packages across more than 200 countries and territories each day - and its workforce holds the power to bring that machine to a halt. Who Moves America follows a UPS driver in California casting his first strike vote, a Teamster in New York who walked the picket line during the historic 1997 strike, and a warehouse worker in Kentucky balancing night shifts with community college, weighing whether she can afford to say no, as well as access to the General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Sean O'Brien. As they and their co-workers organize, argue, and campaign across the country, the film builds toward a single, high-stakes vote: accept the deal, or risk everything for a strike that could reshape the American economy. Through intimate access and on-the-ground storytelling, Who Moves America reveals the human stories behind the single largest collective bargaining agreement in North America and explores the power and complexity of collective action in modern America. Executive produced by Academy Award-winner Steven Bognar (American Factory 美国工厂).

PRODUCERS: Yael Bridge, Jeremy Flood, Yoni Golijov, Mars Verrone

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Steven Bognar

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