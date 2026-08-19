VILLAINS & VIXENS: MUSICAL CABARET to Return to Portland Area
The parody revue spoofs Beetlejuice, Cruella, Captain Hook, the Sanderson Sisters, and other pop culture villains.
Torchsong Entertainment will bring back Villains & Vixens: Musical Cabaret for six performances at the Samaritan Odd Fellows Lodge in Milwaukie, Oregon, this October.
The Halloween musical comedy, which Torchsong has presented periodically since 2015, returns for its eighth installment with new songs, villains and other additions.
Villains & Vixens features parody songs performed by characters inspired by villains from across pop culture. This year's lineup will include characters from Beetlejuice, Cruella, Captain Hook, the Sanderson Sisters, Batman, Universal's classic movie monsters and films including Halloween, Star Wars, Friday the 13th and The Silence of the Lambs.
The cabaret is hosted by Torchsong's magic mirror and features a rotating assortment of villains ranging from pirates and witches to classic horror characters. Specialty Halloween-themed cocktails, appetizers and snacks will also be available for purchase.
Pre-show singers will perform beginning 15 minutes before each performance. The production contains fog and strobe lighting effects and is rated PG and recommended for ages 8 and older.
Performance Schedule
- Friday, October 2 at 8 p.m.
- Saturday, October 3 at 8 p.m.
- Sunday, October 4 at 6 p.m.
- Friday, October 9 at 8 p.m.
- Saturday, October 10 at 8 p.m.
- Sunday, October 11 at 6 p.m.
Performances will take place at Samaritan Odd Fellows Lodge, located at 10282 SE Main Street in Milwaukie, Oregon.
Adult general admission tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets for ages 14 and younger are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Early bird adult tickets are available for $10 through August.
Torchsong Entertainment was founded in 2015 and produces original musical works by local artists throughout the greater Portland area, including cabarets and original rock musicals.
|
Flame: The Songs of Brady & Browne
54 Below (8/23-8/23) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Let's Get Schooled: The Broadway Community Returns to the Classroom
Green Room 42 (8/26-8/26)
|
Troy: Crooner to the Stars
The Green Room 42 (8/21-8/21)
|
Will Kelley: For the Record
Laurie Beechman Theatre (8/29-8/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Voices of Empowerment Take Center Stage
54 Below (9/21-9/21)
|
No Show
54 Below (9/04-9/04)
|
Ute Lemper: Celebrating Marlene Dietrich’s 125th Birthday
54 Below (9/18-9/18)
|
Justin Vivian Bond: Madame Stanley
Joe's Pub (9/10-9/10)
|
Darwin Del Fabro Sings Etta James: At Last
54 Below (9/27-9/27)
|
Matt Cavenaugh, Jenny Powers, And The Cavenaugh Powers Family
54 Below (10/03-10/03)