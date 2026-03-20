Tony Winner Lindsay Mendez Joins Faith Prince and Michael Kirk Lane For 92NY Summer Cabaret Conference

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The 92nd Street Y School of Music invites performers to join the third annual Cabaret Conference this June. This week-long intensive in the art form of Cabaret will be led by Tony Winner and Broadway legend Faith Prince, and award-winning cabaret performer and historian Michael Kirk Lane, Director of Cabaret Programs at 92NY School of Music. The program will also welcome distinguished guest artists who bring a wide range of professional experience including:

Featured Guest Teachers: Tony Winner Lindsay Mendez, Tony Nominee Sally Mayes and American Songbook Association's Executive Director Carolyn Montgomery

Musical Directors: Yasuhiko “Yaz” Fukuoka and John Bronston

Featured Panelists: Ari Axelrod, Jim Caruso, Michael D'Angora, Natalie Douglas, Sheridan Glover, Julie Miller, Susie Mosher, Sidney Myer, Amanda Raymond, Jennifer Tepper, and Kelly Wohlford

*Note: The list of panelists is current as of the publication date but may be subject to change

Through a series of thought-provoking discussions and informative sessions, participants will gain valuable insights into the art form of cabaret, empowering them to showcase the most authentic version of themselves on stage.

Be ready to ask questions and dig deeper into your material to sharpen the specificity of your authenticity. Bring songs that reveal the inner YOU. We are pulling off the mask and presenting ourselves through song. This week is focused on delving into the infrastructure of performance. It is the perfect opportunity to refine your craft and take your cabaret skills to the next level!

Apply to be a Participant: Up to 18 participants will be selected to sing and work directly with the artists. Fee for Participants: $2,400.

Performers interested in working with the artists must complete this short pre-screening form and submit the non-refundable Participant Application Fee online ($30) no later than Wed, April 15, 2026 to be considered . Selected performers will be notified no later than May 1 . Participants interested in applying for scholarship must also complete this scholarship application

Join as an Auditor: Auditing the conference is a fantastic option for anyone who wants to observe and learn directly from the artists—gaining insider insight into performance technique, interpretation, and the cabaret creative process—without the pressure of performing.

Fee for Auditors:

Full Week (Mon-Fri) - $660 before April 15, $785 after

Single Day (Tue-Fri) - $145 before April 15, $225 after