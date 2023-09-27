The Mystery Players Presents PANIC AT THE SPEAKEASY At The Cutting Room October 6

Panic at the Speakeasy was written by Jade Rosenberg & Kevin F. Story and directed by Jade Rosenberg.

Sep. 27, 2023

The Mystery Players are on the case! New York City's premier musical mystery troupe will present Panic at the Speakeasy at The Cutting Room this October 6. Star in your very own mystery show and solve a 1920s murder alongside some of the most talented performers NYC has to offer.

Travel back to the 1920s, where anything can happen at a speakeasy that's run by a mobster. While some come for the entertainment (and most come for the bathtub gin), some come with murder on the mind. Can you help the characters crack the case before your favorite club gets raided?

Founded in 2023 by veterans of the immersive-interactive theatre industry, The Mystery Players, Inc., blends Broadway-caliber musical theatre with audience interaction. Our performers have appeared across the world at St. Ann's Warehouse, Norwegian Cruise Line, The Stone Pony, The Borgata Atlantic City, Disney Cruise Line, Signature Theater, and more.

Panic at the Speakeasy was written by Jade Rosenberg & Kevin F. Story and directed by Jade Rosenberg. The performance features Elijah Bienz, Maki Borden, Stephanie Antoinette Marrow, and Alison Wien, with Kevin F. Story on piano.

Doors open at 8:30 PM, and the performance begins at 9:00 PM. For more information, visit Click Here.




