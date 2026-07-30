The Beechman Names First Three Artists For STAR TO BE Project

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The Laurie Beechman Theatre and York Theatre Company have announced the first three “Stars To Be” as part of their new Star to Be Project, which gives support and performance opportunities to the next generation of theater and cabaret artists. The inaugural recipients, all of whom will have upcoming shows at The Beechman, include Casey Borghesi, Charlie High, and Andy Saehan Shin.

Created in response to the rising costs of producing live performance in New York City, the program removes financial barriers for emerging performers, writers, and creators while ensuring the theatre can continue its legacy as a vital incubator for new work. The goal is to bring these talents to a wider audience through solo performances, guest spot opportunities, and Beechman sponsored industry showcases. The project is named after Laurie Beechman's Broadway debut, playing the “Star-To-Be” in the original production of Annie where she triumphantly belted out “Up There in Lights I'll Be!”

The first three artists chosen all appeared on stage this past season in readings, showcases, or open mic nights at The Beechman. They were the performers who made everyone in the room stop and say, "We need to see more of them!"We're proud to introduce, in order of performance date:

Move over Joshua Henry, because we just discovered everyone's next favorite booming baritone: Andy Saehan Shin! Born in Seoul, South Korea and raised in Maryland, Andy made the leap from music educator to performer in 2021 and hasn't looked back. Since then, he's appeared with the National Tour of Planet K-Pop, Jesus Christ Superstar, Transcendence Theatre Company, and on luxury cruise stages around the world. His debut solo show, First Night: What I Do for Love, is a heartfelt celebration of passion, artistry, and the joy of live performance, showcasing his rich vocals and magnetic stage presence. Andy Saehan Shin in First Night: What I Do for Love kicks off the series on Thursday, August 27 at 7 PM.

If you like your divas with sass, grit, and a crazy-rich soulful belt, come discover Casey Borghesi. Casey wowed Beechman audiences last fall in The Beat of a Wandering Heart, earning rave reviews while more than holding her own alongside Broadway favorites Christine Andreas, George Dvorsky, and James Harkness. Fresh off performing at NYC Pride with Peppermint, Casey now takes center stage with Casey Borghesi Live at The Beechman, an electrifying evening of powerhouse vocals, soaring ballads, and the songs that shaped her artistry. Casey Borghesi Live at The Beechman plays Thursday, September 3 at 7 PM.

And finally, this kid could charm the pants off anyone with his infectious old-school energy, come fall in love with Charlie High. You've seen Charlie on Broadway in My Fair Lady, on national tours, and in concert halls around the world, but now it's time to discover him as a solo artist. In Charlie Sings Judy, he brings his wit, warmth, and remarkable voice to a loving celebration of Judy Garland's legendary 1961 Carnegie Hall concert, reimagined through his own unique lens. Charlie High performs Charlie Sings Judy on Sunday, October 4 at 7 PM.

Visit www.TheBeechman.com for tickets, schedules, and more information. Please note there is a $25 food/beverage minimum per guest. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located inside the West Bank Cafe at 407 W 42nd St on the corner of 9th Ave.

About The Star to Be Project

The Star to Be Project is a new initiative from Broadway producers Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora, the new owners of the Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Cafe, in association with The York Theatre, Willette Klausner, Dr. Adam J Woods, Hershel Kleinberg, Lisa Cohen, Vasi Lawrence, Nick Padgett, and Jim Kierstead, designed to support the next generation of theatre artists.

For nearly five decades, the Laurie Beechman Theatre, previously known simply as “The Downstairs Theatre” at the West Bank Cafe, has played a pivotal role in launching major theatrical voices and productions. Today, both artists and venues face increasing financial pressure, with production costs for even modest performances ranging from $2,500 to $5,000, and small venues struggling to balance risk with sustainability. The Star to Be Project offers a forward-thinking solution, one that allows the theatre to remain accessible to new talent while maintaining financial viability.

The initiative will sponsor performances and underwrite production costs, providing artists with access to a professional stage, rehearsal space, and technical support. Programming will include sponsored concerts, free staged readings, Composer Spotlight Series, workshops and master classes, and industry showcases connecting artists with producers and casting professionals. The program will place a strong emphasis on diversity and inclusion, prioritizing opportunities for underrepresented voices.

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