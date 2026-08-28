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TRANS VOICES CABARET to Return to Caveat With New Show

Ernest Allen, Roachee Babee, Sam Campos, and other performers will join creator Donnie Cianciotto at the Manhattan venue.

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TRANS VOICES CABARET to Return to Caveat With New Show

Trans Voices Cabaret, NYC's longest-running cabaret featuring transgender and nonbinary seasoned performers and rising stars in the musical theater community, will return to Caveat in Manhattan on Saturday, September 19th, 4:00pm with a brand new show!

This cast features performances by Ernest Allen (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), Roachee Babee, Sam Campos, Rylynn Davis, X Hernandez, Jalen Jones, Natalia Ramos, and Jett Roberts. TVC creator Donnie Cianciotto will serve as emcee for the evening, with Musical Direction by Farrah Rotman.

Trans Voices Cabaret's mission is to raise the visibility of trans, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming performers, build relationships and foster communities with casting directors and theater companies, and to highlight the talents of marginalized performers who are often overlooked by the entertainment industry. Since 2017, nearly 90 entertainers have performed with Trans Voices Cabaret, and several have gone on to perform in national tours, regional theater, and on off-Broadway and Broadway stages.

Live-stream tickets are $15; in-person tickets range from $15 - $25. Caveat is located at 21A Clinton Street, Manhattan 10002. All in-person guests must be 21+. 

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