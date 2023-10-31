TRANS-POSE Comes to 54 Below in November

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Trans-pose: A Night of Empowerment and Expression on November 22, 2023, at 9:30pm.

Many trans/non-binary vocalists have met the challenge of finding a song that speaks to them, that they feel drawn to, and being unable to sing it fully because of notes being out of their singing range. Oftentimes these performers get overlooked for roles because it is deemed too difficult to change the key. Which, not to mention, can be incredibly frustrating and invalidating as a performer. With more and more trans*/non-binary performers being recognized and cast in new works, the catalogue of songs for the community has been growing. However, since there has historically been a lack of material throughout time, many artists have difficulty finding songs that comfortably fit their vocal range, or that are intended to have such flexibility.

Trans-pose features traditional musical theatre songs from the mid-20th century until today, which have been transposed to fit the ranges of the performers, in order to showcase the artist’s abilities to tell stories and share songs, without the barrier of a vocal type. Largely, the songs are additionally reflective of the gender expansive experience, with numbers such as “Giants in the Sky” and “Who I’d Be.” Featuring performers who have led the way for trans* people on and off Broadway, as well as up and coming talent, Trans-pose is a night of empowerment and expression, and is sure to be one you don’t want to miss.

Produced/directed and featuring vocal arrangements by Jack Oliver Kotanen.

Music directed by Bree Lowdermilk (The Mad Ones, Henry & Mudge).

Featuring Hugo Alexander-Rose, Syd Bakal, Henry Dougherty (Scouts), Luke Ferrari (WILD), Amari Flynn, Holly Gould (Camelot, The Ferryman), Katryna Marttala, James Rose (Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Cardinal Stage), Sushma Saha (1776), and Violet Stanza.

Trans-pose: A Night of Empowerment and Expression plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 22 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $25-$35 ($29-$40 with fees.) Premiums are $60 ($67.50 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.