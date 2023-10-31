TRANS-POSE Comes to 54 Below in November

The performance is on November 22, 2023, at 9:30pm. 

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Review: NIGHTMARE DOLLHOUSE at Teatro SEA @ The Clemente is a thrill! Photo 1 NIGHTMARE DOLLHOUSE Earns Its Name
Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention Photo 2 Kurt Weill Focus Of First Night Of Cabaret Convention
Review: 90S DREAMS FAN FEST at Stitch Bar & Blues Reunites TV Sitcom California Dreams Cas Photo 3 California Dreams Reunion Packs Midtown Bar
Review: DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK Thrills And Chills At THE GREEN ROOM 42 Photo 4 DRACULA Cabaret Bites Beautifully At TGR42

TRANS-POSE Comes to 54 Below in November

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Trans-pose: A Night of Empowerment and Expression on November 22, 2023, at 9:30pm. 

Many trans/non-binary vocalists have met the challenge of finding a song that speaks to them, that they feel drawn to, and being unable to sing it fully because of notes being out of their singing range. Oftentimes these performers get overlooked for roles because it is deemed too difficult to change the key. Which, not to mention, can be incredibly frustrating and invalidating as a performer. With more and more trans*/non-binary performers being recognized and cast in new works, the catalogue of songs for the community has been growing. However, since there has historically been a lack of material throughout time, many artists have difficulty finding songs that comfortably fit their vocal range, or that are intended to have such flexibility. 

Trans-pose features traditional musical theatre songs from the mid-20th century until today, which have been transposed to fit the ranges of the performers, in order to showcase the artist’s abilities to tell stories and share songs, without the barrier of a vocal type. Largely, the songs are additionally reflective of the gender expansive experience, with numbers such as “Giants in the Sky” and “Who I’d Be.” Featuring performers who have led the way for trans* people on and off Broadway, as well as up and coming talent, Trans-pose is a night of empowerment and expression, and is sure to be one you don’t want to miss.

Produced/directed and featuring vocal arrangements by Jack Oliver Kotanen.

Music directed by Bree Lowdermilk (The Mad Ones, Henry & Mudge).

Featuring Hugo Alexander-Rose, Syd Bakal, Henry Dougherty (Scouts), Luke Ferrari (WILD), Amari Flynn, Holly Gould (Camelot, The Ferryman), Katryna Marttala, James Rose (Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Cardinal Stage), Sushma Saha (1776), and Violet Stanza.

Trans-pose: A Night of Empowerment and Expression plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 22 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $25-$35 ($29-$40 with fees.) Premiums are $60 ($67.50 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Matthew Rosentstein A PLEASURE At The Green Room 42 Photo
Matthew Rosentstein A PLEASURE At The Green Room 42

Talented baritone and fast-rising cabaret artist Matthew Rosenstein will make his much-anticipated solo debut at The Green Room 42 this November 4th.

2
FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS Comes to 54 Below Next Month Photo
FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS Comes to 54 Below Next Month

The last edition of the critically acclaimed 54 Below series FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS will play on Monday, November 20th, 2023 at 7:00pm.

3
Dont Tell Mama Displays Variety With Four Shows Photo
Don't Tell Mama Displays Variety With Four Shows

Anita Gillette is hosted by Ricky Ritzel, Jason Henderson sparkles with Noel Coward songs, Therese Lee recalls encounters with Hollywood stars and her own dramas, and some kids and teens strut their stuff at Don't Tell Mama.

4
Jamie deRoy & Friends Gussies Up Birdland Photo
Jamie deRoy & Friends Gussies Up Birdland

Birdland was packed to the brim Monday night for Jamie deRoy and Friends, a variety night benefitting The Entertainment Community Fund.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet Video
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet
Character Breakdown: SPAMALOT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: SPAMALOT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Exclusive: Get A First Look At Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Video
Exclusive: Get A First Look At Signature Theatre's RAGTIME
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
SHUCKED

Recommended For You