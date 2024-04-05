THE LIONEL COLE EXPERIENCE Comes To 54 Below This May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will present the return of the Lionel Cole Experience starring Lionel Cole on Tuesday, May 14 at 7:00 PM!

Lionel Cole is from a storied musical family as he is the son of Freddy Cole, a Grammy nominated jazz vocalist, the nephew of Nat King Cole, and the cousin of Natalie Cole. His musical style draws inspiration from Stevie Wonder, Prince, Chopin, and Samuel Barber.

Lionel's 10 member band (with 2 Grammy nominated members) will include: Clara Kennedy cello, Dana Lyn on violin, Elias Bailey on bass, John Chin on piano, Sean Moran on guitar, Tony Addison on drums with Mike McGinnis leading the horn section on woodwinds.

MORE ABOUT LIONEL COLE:

Lionel's music includes over 300 original works, performances with countless musical heavyweights such as Mariah Carey and her platinum song “Through The Rain” he co-wrote, Randy Jackson, and Joss Stone as well as producing numerous television and film compositions. Cole has also been featured as part of Robert Downey Jr's band.

Lionel is the host of the show, "Center Stage" for American Airlines with over 17 million listeners a month and has included guests Aloe Blacc, Laufey, Noah Kahan, Alfredo Rodriguez and Dropkick Murphy to name a few.

After an extended tour in Australia, Lionel is making his way to back to New York City for another performance at 54 Below with additional performances in Georgia and South Carolina. This all on the back of his successful “sold out” winter tour in the USA.

In 2007, Lionel arranged the Grammy Award-winning recording for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals by John Legend, Joss Stone, and Van Hunt of 'Family Affair.'

Lionel also earned several official Grammy Award Considerations in 2023 from The Recording Academy for Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best Recording Package (“With Love”), Best Jazz Vocal Performance (“All I Want for Christmas”), and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical (“Cancel Christmas”).

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Tickets

Lionel Cole plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, May 14 at 7:00 PM. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees.) VIP Seating is $73 (includes $8 in fees) Premiums are $100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at http://54below.org/LionelCole Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.