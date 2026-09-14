THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW to Launch Tour This Fall
Directed, produced, and written by BenDeLaCreme, this year's show will tour 30 cities across the U.S. and Canada from November 6 - December 30 in major theaters.
Award-winning comedy icons, writers, actors, and drag queen powerhouses BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon are coming back to town with The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show. Directed, produced, and written by BenDeLaCreme, this year's show will tour 30 cities across the U.S. and Canada from November 6 - December 30 in major theaters.
Throughout the show's 9-year history, Jinkx and DeLa have met sentient Christmas treats, twisted space-time with Dickensian Ghosts, ventured to the Nutcracker's Land of Sweets, as well as survived immaculate conceptions, A.I., body swaps, and elf attacks. You never know what wild and unexpected sleigh ride these queens have in store. Whatever the twists and turns, fans can expect another year of over-the-top camp spectacle, side-splitting gags, brand new songs, heartfelt storytelling, thrilling dance numbers, and iconic costumes. Hailed by Entertainment Weekly as 'the reigning queens of Christmas,' this show is not only a moment of respite, but a celebration of community, at a time when we need it most of all.
This year, fans will also get the chance to bring the magic of the Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show home with the forthcoming book, HOW THE QUEENS MADE CHRISTMAS: A Raunchy Holiday Romp for Festive Adults! written by BenDeLaCreme. Publishing on October 20th via Chronicle Books, HOW THE QUEENS MADE CHRISTMAS follows the adventures of the two queens as they find themselves mysteriously trapped in a book with only one way out: together! Through rhyming text and candy-colored illustrations, they spar through the challenge of creating a winning Christmas story—dashing through double entendres and many costume changes along the way. Bright, bawdy, and heartwarming, the book captures the subversive joy of the beloved queer holiday tradition for those who want to experience that very special Jinkx and DeLa cheer any time of year. HOW THE QUEENS MADE CHRISTMAS will include a bonus section of behind-the-scenes photos and lyrics from three of Jinkx and DeLa's singable original songs. Also publishing at the same time, a new book of twelve pop-out hanging ornaments featuring sassy holiday tips and quips to countdown the season in style.
The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show is written by BenDeLaCreme with additional writing by Jinkx Monsoon, directed by BenDeLaCreme, and produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents (a company comprised of producers BenDeLaCreme, Kevin Heard, Gus Lanza, and Associate Producer Jin Moon). This year's tour marks the dynamic duo's 8th live holiday show production, following the massive success of seven previous holiday tours, and cult-classic holiday film The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special in 2020. Since its inception, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show has premiered a brand new show every year – a major achievement for two drag artists who tour annually at this scale.
2026 Tour Dates:
November 6 - Charlotte, NC - Booth Playhouse @ Blumenthal Arts Center - PREVIEW
November 7 - Charlotte, NC - Booth Playhouse @ Blumenthal Arts Center - PREVIEW
November 8 - Charlotte, NC - Booth Playhouse @ Blumenthal Arts Center
November 11 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
November 12 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
November 13 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre
November 14 - Columbus, OH - Southern Theatre
November 15 - Ithaca, NY - State Theatre
November 18 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
November 19 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall
November 20 - Ottawa, ON - Hard Rock
November 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theater
November 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theater
November 25 - New York, NY - New York City Center
November 27 - New York, NY - New York City Center
November 28 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre
November 29 - Kingston, NY - Ulster Performing Arts Center
December 1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Byham Theater
December 3 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall
December 4 - Cleveland, OH - Connor Palace
December 5 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Jack White Theatre
December 6 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium
December 8 - Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theatre
December 9 - Omaha, NE - The Astro
December 11 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
December 12 - Albuquerque, NM - Popejoy Hall
December 14 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
December 16 - Medford, OR - Holly Theatre
December 17 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
December 18 - Tacoma, WA - Pantages Theater
December 21 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
December 22 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
December 23 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
December 24 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
December 27 - San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate Theatre
December 28 - San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate Theatre
December 29 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre
December 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre
Photo Credit: Magnus Hastings, Design by Brendan Haley)
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