Solstice Sessions Brings 2000s POP NIGHT To Don’t Tell Mama

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Solstice Sessions will return this Thursday, April 9 at 9:30 p.m. to Don’t Tell Mama with a 2000s Pop Night, continuing its run as a weekly cabaret series in New York City.

Produced by Sabrea Aijalon and creatively directed by Daniela Díaz, the series has established an artist-driven format centered on performer choice and accessibility. Each installment features a rotating theme and lineup.

This edition will include performances by Madeleine Brigman, Leyla Eames, Riley Wesson, Dillon Nowatchik, Pahlig Avakian, Sydnie Jaye Meyers, Lily Giuliani, Sumner Lewis, Issa McKnight, Elaina Lee Waggoner, Tatyana Serrato, and Katia Carbajal, interpreting songs from 2000s pop.

The series invites performers to select their own material and does not charge participation fees, creating an environment focused on collaboration and creative exploration.

Solstice Sessions takes place weekly on Thursdays at Don’t Tell Mama.