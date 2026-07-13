Serina Marshall Will Bring FORBIDDEN to 54 Below

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54 Below will present Leigh Woodfin and Serina Marshall in FORBIDDEN on Thursday, August 6 at 9:30pm with a livestream option beginning at 9:45pm ET. FORBIDDEN is an immersive, cinematic concert event that blurs the lines between page, stage, and screen. Directed and produced entirely by Marshall and performed by vocalist Leigh Woodfin, the show is built around Marshall's original song “FORBIDDEN” and its accompanying music video, inspired by her novel The 412 Lounge.

Moody, evocative, and deeply atmospheric, the performance invites audiences into a world of late-night conversations, hidden desires, and unspoken truths. Through original music, live storytelling, and an exclusive screening of the “FORBIDDEN” music video, Marshall offers a rare look at the evolution of a story - transforming from novel to song to fully realized visual narrative.

Influenced by her connection to composer Kim Scharnberg (The Great Gatsby) and her recognition as a BroadwayWorld Award-nominated artist, Marshall delivers a performance that is both emotionally charged and theatrically rich.

“FORBIDDEN is more than a performance - it's an experience,” says Marshall. “It's about pushing boundaries, telling stories that live between the lines, and proving that independent artistry belongs on major stages.”

Rising independent artist Serina Marshall makes her highly anticipated New York City debut with FORBIDDEN, an original, self-produced immersive experience at 54 Below, Broadway's premier supper club. With no prior NYC credits, Marshall's debut marks a rare and remarkable breakthrough - bringing a fully self-created, written, directed, and performed production to one of the most prestigious stages in the city.

MORE ABOUT LEIGH WOODFIN

As the lead singer of this project, Leigh delivers a performance that is both powerful and deeply evocative, anchoring the work with emotional depth and artistic precision. Her instincts and creative intuition elevate every moment, blending performance and direction into a cohesive, immersive experience. With an eye for detail and a passion for authenticity, she has expanded her craft beyond performance into full-scale artistic creation - transforming ideas into living, breathing works of art.

This music video not only marks her first New York City credit, but also her first project as a true recording artist - an exciting and defining milestone that signals the beginning of a bold new chapter. As she continues to push her boundaries, Leigh stands as a force in both execution and imagination, redefining what it means to be a modern creator and leaving an undeniable mark on every stage and screen she encounters.

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