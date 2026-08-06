SONG & WORD: AN AFTERNOON OF THEATRE is Coming to The Green Room 42

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The Green Room 42 will present Vivace Arts Collective in "Song & Word: An Afternoon of Theatre" on August 16, 2026 at 1:00 PM. An Afternoon of Song & Word will bring together some of New York City's most exciting emerging artists for an electric theatrical experience - singers, actors, and storytellers, all in one room, all in one afternoon.

The performance features: Zola Abraham, Jeanne Castagnaro, Tonya Canady, Mary di Mauro, Keegan Dolan, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Truman Griffin, Josh Ilan, Jonathan Krause, Antonio Lo Fiego, Frida Mancilla, Ali Matsumoto, Jessie Santos, and Taylor Simon.

Vivace Arts Collective in "Song & Word: An Afternoon of Theatre" plays at The Green Room 42 on August 16, 2026 at 1:00 PM. The performance runs 75 minutes and is suitable for all ages. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum; a livestream pass is also available for $25.

Vivace Arts Collective is a new theatre production company dedicated to creating opportunities for emerging talent, while providing a supportive environment for artists to connect, collaborate, and build community. The company is launching its inaugural season this year, featuring two plays, a musical, and a vibrant series of cabarets and readings. "Song & Word: An Afternoon of Theatre" marks the collective's first public performance. Follow Vivace Arts Collective on Instagram: @vivaceartscollective

Tickets link:

https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/showdetails/L9J9xaaCL8iG3RyqHmhm/VGqNCL8667ddpbdZ3Vk4

THE GREEN ROOM 42 opened in 2017 and has since become one of New York City’s most celebrated destinations for live performance, dining, and special events. Rising above Times Square, The Green Room 42 brings together a Cabaret, Rooftop, and Supper Club under one dynamic brand—offering nightly shows, all-day dining from breakfast through dinner, and a vibrant seasonal rooftop bar that showcases the city from above. Since its debut, The Green Room 42 has redefined the modern cabaret experience in NYC. The venue has hosted more than 5,000 artists—including icons such as Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, and Judy Kuhn—cementing its status as a powerhouse home for Broadway’s biggest stars and the industry’s most exciting emerging talent. Guests enjoy inspired dishes, signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list—served table-side to elevate every performance. With flexible, beautifully designed spaces across the Cabaret, the Supper Club, and the Rooftop, The Green Room 42 stands as a premier destination for unforgettable nights out, social gatherings, and private events of any size. Tickets and reservations are available at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL New York City. @greenroom42

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