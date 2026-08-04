GHOSTLY, GLITCHY, AND GAUCHE: THE SONGS OF SPENCER ROBELEN Will Come tothe Green Room 42

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Green Room 42 will present 'Ghostly, Glitchy, and Gauche: The Songs of Spencer Robelen' on Sunday, September 27 at 1:00pm.

Spirits struggling with death, robots grappling with life, and humans just being awkward-these are all recurring themes in the heartfelt and whimsical shows of musical-writer Spencer Robelen. Featuring numbers from the song cycle 'Androids' (which sold out The Duplex Cabaret in 2019), duets from the two-person historical epic 'Overtures' (which sold out the Producers Club Theaters in 2023), and stand-alone songs from various projects, this intimate cabaret is a celebration of Spencer Robelen's work from the past decade, as well as an homage to all of our unfinished business. Music directed by Gillian Berkowitz ('The Lehman Trilogy') and featuring the talents of Trevor Bunce ('The Wild Party'), Sean Doherty ('Teeth'), Katie Emerson ('Marlise!'), and Jordan Leigh McCaskill ('Jagged Little Pill').

'Ghostly, Glitchy, and Gauche: The Songs of Spencer Robelen' plays at The Green Room 42 on Sunday, September 27 at 1:00pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum.

Spencer Robelen is a New York-based composer, lyricist, and playwright who thrives at the intersection of the heartfelt and the absurd. Whether he's writing musicals, plays, film scores, podcasts, or concert music, Spencer is always telling deeply emotional stories with a touch of whimsy. His work has been heard in notable venues across the country, including Birdland Jazz Club, Catalina Jazz Club, 54 Below, Maurice Gusman Concert Hall, The Duplex Cabaret, and off-Broadway at Signature Theatre.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 opened in 2017 and has since become one of New York City's most celebrated destinations for live performance, dining, and special events. Rising above Times Square, The Green Room 42 brings together a Cabaret, Rooftop, and Supper Club under one dynamic brand-offering nightly shows, all-day dining from breakfast through dinner, and a vibrant seasonal rooftop bar that showcases the city from above.

Since its debut, The Green Room 42 has redefined the modern cabaret experience in NYC. The venue has hosted more than 5,000 artists-including icons such as Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, and Judy Kuhn-cementing its status as a powerhouse home for Broadway's biggest stars and the industry's most exciting emerging talent.

Guests enjoy inspired dishes, signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list-served table-side to elevate every performance. With flexible, beautifully designed spaces across the Cabaret, the Supper Club, and the Rooftop, The Green Room 42 stands as a premier destination for unforgettable nights out, social gatherings, and private events of any size.

More on The Green Room 42 Recent Articles Review: Rosie Webber's THE SHOW THAT GOT AWAY at The Green Room 42

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming