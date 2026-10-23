Ron Carter, Salisha Thomas, Cyrille Aimée and More Set for Birdland October and November Performances

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Get details on all programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater running October 26th - November 8th.

Artists appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Phillip Officer, Alexa Tarantino Quartet, Ron Carter's Foursight Quartet, Sam Dillon Quartet, Salisha Thomas, Cyrille Aimée and Dave Pietro Quintet.

Downstairs at Birdland Theater catch Michael Blake Quartet and Tatiana Eva Marie.

Repeat engagements include Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, The Birdland Big Band, Gabrielle Stravelli Trio, Pasquale Grasso Trio, Ehud Asherie Trio and The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra.

October 26–27: Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Birdland Theater | 5:30 & 8:30 PM

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday and Tuesday at Birdland Theater. The Grammy Award-winning bandleader and his 11-piece ensemble recreate the sounds of 1920s jazz, using period instruments including violins, tubas, banjos, and vintage drum sets. The group has contributed music to Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Aviator, and more.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial-view tables, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

October 26: Phillip Officer Sings A Mabel Mercer Broadway Portfolio

Birdland Jazz Club | 7:00 PM

Vocalist Phillip Officer celebrates legendary song stylist Mabel Mercer with an evening of Broadway standards by Cole Porter, the Gershwins, Rodgers and Hammerstein, and other celebrated composers. Special guests include Tony Award winner Alice Ripley, Natalie Douglas, and Marieann Meringolo. Mark Hartman serves as musical director and pianist, joined by Jonathan Michel on bass and Mollie Rose on violin.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

October 26: Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Birdland Jazz Club | 9:30 PM

Jim Caruso hosts Birdland's weekly open mic celebration, bringing together Broadway performers, jazz musicians, comedians, and emerging artists for an unpredictable evening of entertainment. The musical trio features Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass, and Daniel Glass on drums.

Tickets: $35 tables / $25 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

October 27: Alexa Tarantino Quartet

Birdland Jazz Club | 7:00 & 9:30 PM

Saxophonist, flutist, and clarinetist Alexa Tarantino brings her quartet to Birdland following the release of her 2026 album The Roar and The Whisper. A frequent collaborator with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Tarantino has earned recognition from DownBeat and JazzTimes for her work as a jazz soloist and bandleader.

Tickets: $50 tables / $40 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

October 28–31: Ron Carter's Foursight Quartet

Birdland Jazz Club | October 28–29 at 7:00 & 9:30 PM; October 30–31 at 8:30 & 10:30 PM

Three-time Grammy Award winner Ron Carter continues his October residency with the Foursight Quartet. The legendary bassist, whose recording credits span more than 2,000 albums, is joined by drummer Payton Crossley, saxophonist Jimmy Greene, and pianist Renee Rosnes.

Tickets: $55 tables / $40 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

October 28: David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Birdland Theater | 5:30 PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band continues its longstanding Wednesday residency, celebrating the music of early jazz pioneers including Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, and Jelly Roll Morton. The rotating ensemble features some of New York's leading traditional jazz musicians.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

October 28: Frank Vignola's Guitar Night With Scott Robinson

Birdland Theater | 8:30 PM

Guitarist Frank Vignola welcomes special guest Scott Robinson for his weekly Guitar Night series. The ensemble features pianist Ted Rosenthal, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, and drummer Alex Raderman, performing selections from the jazz standard repertoire.

The performance will also stream live at YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

October 29: The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

Birdland Theater | 5:30 & 8:30 PM

Led by trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and Grammy-winning pianist Conal Fowkes, the High Society New Orleans Jazz Band performs traditional New Orleans-style jazz. The ensemble has collaborated extensively with Woody Allen on films, concerts, and international tours.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

October 30: The Birdland Big Band

Birdland Jazz Club | 5:30 PM

The Birdland Big Band returns for its weekly Friday performance, featuring a mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin, and world music. The ensemble regularly welcomes guest musicians from television orchestras and touring bands.

Tickets: $45 tables / $35 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

October 30–31: Senri Oe Trio

Birdland Theater | 7:00 & 9:30 PM

Japanese pianist and former pop star Senri Oe brings his trio to Birdland for two Halloween weekend performances. Joined by bassist Matt Clohesy and drummer Ross Pederson, Oe will perform music following the September release of his latest album, Homework.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

October 31: Pasquale Grasso Trio

Birdland Jazz Club | 5:30 PM

Jazz guitarist Pasquale Grasso concludes his October Saturday residency at Birdland. Known for his classical technique and bebop-inspired improvisation, Grasso has recorded extensively as a bandleader and collaborated with Grammy-winning vocalist Samara Joy.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 1: Sam Dillon Quartet

Birdland Jazz Club | 5:30 PM

New York saxophonist and composer Sam Dillon brings his quartet to Birdland. A Juilliard-trained musician, Dillon has performed with the Mingus Big Band, Jimmy Heath Big Band, and numerous other jazz ensembles, and has released four albums as a bandleader.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 1: Michael Blake Quartet – Halloween Tales

Birdland Theater | 7:00 & 9:30 PM

Saxophonist Michael Blake performs selections from his latest recording, Halloween Tales, a collection inspired by the suspense and mystery of the autumn season. He is joined by pianist Gary Versace, bassist Ben Allison, and drummer Michael Sarin.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 1: The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra

Birdland Jazz Club | 8:30 & 10:30 PM

The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra, directed by saxophonist David DeJesus, makes its debut with a program celebrating the Latin jazz big band tradition. The ensemble features a rotating lineup of New York musicians performing classic repertoire.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 2–3: Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Birdland Theater | 5:30 & 8:30 PM

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks continue their weekly Birdland Theater residency, bringing the music of the Jazz Age to life with their 11-piece orchestra and collection of vintage instruments.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial-view tables, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 2: Salisha Thomas – The Possibility Project

Birdland Jazz Club | 7:00 PM

Broadway performer Salisha Thomas brings The Possibility Project to Birdland for an evening of music and storytelling. The concert traces her journey from Disney to Broadway through songs associated with Carole King, Lena Horne, and other artists.

Thomas made her Broadway debut in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and later appeared in Once Upon a One More Time. The concert will also stream live on Veeps.

Tickets: $65 VIP tables / $35 tables / $25 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 2: Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Birdland Jazz Club | 9:30 PM

Jim Caruso returns with his weekly open mic variety show, featuring performances by established entertainers and rising talent. Billy Stritch, Steve Doyle, and Daniel Glass provide musical accompaniment.

Tickets: $35 tables / $25 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 3–7: Cyrille Aimée

Birdland Jazz Club | November 3–5 at 7:00 & 9:30 PM; November 6–7 at 8:30 & 10:30 PM

Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Cyrille Aimée returns to Birdland for a five-night engagement. The French-born singer, who previously maintained a weekly residency at the venue, brings her distinctive improvisational style and influences from jazz, Broadway, and international music. Her recent recordings include à Fleur de Peau and 4.24 (Live).

Tickets: $50 tables / $40 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 4: David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Birdland Theater | 5:30 PM

David Ostwald and his rotating ensemble continue their Wednesday residency, celebrating the legacy of Louis Armstrong and the pioneers of traditional American jazz.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 4: Frank Vignola's Guitar Night With Mark Whitfield

Birdland Theater | 8:30 PM

Frank Vignola welcomes guitarist Mark Whitfield for his weekly Guitar Night series. The quartet also features pianist Ted Rosenthal, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, and drummer Alex Raderman.

The concert will stream live at YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 5: The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

Birdland Theater | 5:30 & 8:30 PM

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band returns for its weekly Thursday engagement, led by Simon Wettenhall and Conal Fowkes. The seven-piece ensemble performs traditional jazz inspired by the music of New Orleans.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 6: The Birdland Big Band

Birdland Jazz Club | 5:30 PM

The Birdland Big Band continues its Friday residency with an energetic program combining jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin, and world music.

Tickets: $45 tables / $35 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 6–8: Tatiana Eva-Marie

Birdland Theater | 7:00 & 9:30 PM

Jazz vocalist Tatiana Eva-Marie brings her Parisian-inspired sound to Birdland for a three-night engagement. Known for leading the Avalon Jazz Band, Eva-Marie draws on the Great American Songbook, vintage French popular music, and her French and Romani heritage. She will be joined by guitarist Dion Berardo, bassist Wallace Stelzer, and violinist Davide Laura.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 7: Ehud Asherie Trio

Birdland Jazz Club | 5:30 PM

Pianist Ehud Asherie continues his Saturday evening performances with bassist John Webber and drummer Kenny Washington. Known for his mastery of swing and stride piano, Asherie has collaborated with artists including Cécile McLorin Salvant, Catherine Russell, and Wycliffe Gordon.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 8: Dave Pietro Quintet

Birdland Jazz Club | 5:30 PM

Saxophonist, composer, and bandleader Dave Pietro brings his quintet to Birdland. A longtime member of the Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra and other leading ensembles, Pietro has worked with artists including David Bowie, Ray Charles, and Chaka Khan. He currently serves as Director of Jazz Studies at NYU.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

November 8: The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra

Birdland Jazz Club | 8:30 & 10:30 PM

Directed by saxophonist David DeJesus, the Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra continues its new residency with a program of Latin jazz big band classics performed by a rotating ensemble of New York musicians.

Tickets: $40 tables / $30 bar, plus $20 food and drink minimum.

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