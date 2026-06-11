Review: Inside Gov Ball Day Two at Flushing Meadows Corona Park

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After an extremely fun Day 1 at Gov Ball, it was time to reset and head back for Saturday, Day 2. The lineup was just as stacked, featuring a wide range of artists and headlined by K-pop group Stray Kids.

I started my day the same time as yesterday, heading to the Snapchat Stage at 1:30 p.m. for Flowerovlove. Her set felt like the embodiment of getting ready to go out with your friends. It was like watching a real-life Barbie on stage, complete with fun, playful energy and humorous tracks like “I’ve Seen Ur Ex” and “Casual Lady.” It was an easy, feel-good way to kick off the day.

Right after, at 2:00 p.m., I made my way to the Main Stage for Wisp, and the shift in tone was immediate. Wisp entered with a softer presence that matched her voice perfectly, leaning into a more intimate sound. Her breathy vocals sat against a stronger rock backing, all enhanced by trippy visuals behind her. It wasn’t the kind of set you casually watch, it was something you fully sink into.

After that, I took a quick break to escape the nearly 90-degree heat before heading back to the Main Stage for 2hollis at 3:15 p.m. His set opened with an explosion of energy, kicking off with “sidekick” and immediately showing off his rave-rap style. The crowd was electric, matching his intensity from the start. He came out in a striking outfit and committed fully to the performance, never letting the energy dip. A standout moment was “crush,” which slowed things down just enough to give the set some balance. 2hollis felt like high-octane talent concentrated into one person, relying entirely on his own presence.

At 4:00 p.m., Ravyn Lenae took over the Snapchat Stage with a smooth, classic R&B set that felt completely locked in from the start. With clean vocals and polished instrumentation, she opened with “Genius” and “Sticky,” immediately setting a relaxed but confident tone. Her voice stayed incredibly controlled throughout, gliding over the live instrumentation in a way that felt effortless but still intentional. Midway through, she teased an unreleased track titled “Saturday Night,” which had the crowd fully engaged and excited for what she has coming next. She closed with “Love Me Not,” turning the set into a full singalong and ending on a high that still matched the smooth energy she carried throughout.

Wet Leg hit the stage at 4:45 p.m., and their set quickly proved why they’ve become such a staple in indie rock. Opening with “Catch These Fists,” they immediately leaned into their offbeat, slightly chaotic energy. Frontwoman Rhian Teasdale brought a mix of eccentric movement and sharp delivery, while Hester Chambers grounded the set with steady, driving guitar work. Songs like “Wet Dream” and “Ur Mum” kept the momentum going. By the time they closed with “Mangetout,” the crowd fully let loose, shouting along and matching the band’s unpredictable energy.

During Wet Leg’s set, news broke that an incoming storm would cut the festival short. Instead of the planned 10:00 p.m. end time, everything would now wrap by 7:30, with Stray Kids moving their set up by two hours. The announcement also confirmed that Blood Orange and Kali Uchis would no longer be performing, which understandably left a lot of fans disappointed.

With the schedule shifting, I rushed over to Major Lazer at 5:30 p.m. One thing I quickly learned is that Major Lazer operates as a full DJ collective made up of Diplo, Walshy Fire, Ape Drums, and vocalist America Foster. The set was nonstop energy, with dancers constantly moving across the stage and adding to the overall spectacle. They mixed their own tracks like “Lean On” with crowd favorites like “Jump” and “Temperature,” creating a set that never slowed down. The crowd stayed fully hyped the entire time, carried by constant beat drops, quick transitions, and high-energy choreography that made it feel more like a full performance than just a DJ set.

By 6:15 p.m., it was time for headliners Stray Kids, the eight-member K-pop group made up of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N., though Seungmin was absent due to an ankle injury. Even with that, the group didn’t lose any momentum. They opened strong with “TOPLINE” and “S-Class,” immediately showing they were not holding back. The set continued with fan favorites like “MANIAC,” “DOMINO,” and “Thunderous,” all paired with their sharp, high-impact choreography that drew huge reactions from the crowd. Midway through, Bang Chan built anticipation live with the band before launching into “Chk Chk Boom,” which stood out as a major highlight. Toward the end, they leaned into special versions of their tracks, including a rock version of “LALALALA” and EDM versions of “Do It” and “Side Effects.” They closed with “MIROH,” ending the night on one of their biggest hits. Even with the shortened set time, they delivered a performance that felt dynamic, polished, and fully deserving of a headlining slot. Stray Kids is my favorite K-pop boy group and they did not disappoint at all during their unfortunately cut short set.

Even though the night ended much earlier than expected, none of the energy or excitement was lost. Day 2 still delivered across the board and set the stage for an even stronger final day.

Photos Courtesy of The Governors Ball & Photographers Emma Wannie, Rich Fury, @okaynicolita, Maggie London, Roger Ho, and Jean Silva

Learn more about Governor's Ball and where to follow them to get tickets for next year's festival on their website at www.governorsballmusicfestival.com

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