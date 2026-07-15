Randy Edelman to Present AMERICAN ORIGINAL at Stonewall Inn

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On Saturday, July 25, 2026 at 6:30 PM, legendary composer, songwriter, and performer Randy Edelman will bring his one-man show, 'American Original ,' to the world-famous Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street in the heart of Greenwich Village. It is a one-night-only engagement at a venue unlike any other on earth - the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement and the first national monument in the United States dedicated to LGBTQ+ history.

Few living composers have shaped the emotional landscape of American film and popular music the way Randy Edelman has. His scores for The Last of the Mohicans, Gettysburg, Dragonheart, The Mask, Kindergarten Cop, and My Cousin Vinny are woven into the cultural memory of generations, and his themes remain among the most licensed in Hollywood, gracing countless trailers, broadcasts, and Olympic moments. As a songwriter, Edelman penned 'Weekend in New England,' the timeless hit immortalized by Barry Manilow, and his songs have been recorded by artists ranging from The Carpenters to Olivia Newton-John. He also composed the unforgettable theme to the television classic MacGyver.

In 'American Original,' Edelman strips it all back to the essentials: a piano, a voice, and a lifetime of stories. The evening moves from his chart-making pop songs to the sweeping cinematic themes that made him a legend, delivered with the wit, warmth, and disarming intimacy that have made his live performances a phenomenon on both sides of the Atlantic. Fresh off a June tour of the United Kingdom, Edelman returns to New York for a summer homecoming that begins July 24 at Bellmore Movies & Showplace and lands the following evening at Stonewall.

The Stonewall Inn engagement arrives amid a landmark year for Edelman. His new album, Green Park, continues to win admirers worldwide; his stage musical Short Cut is in development; and his 2026 New York run continues October 2 and 3 at the Triad Theatre before culminating December 19 with 'Randy Edelman: American Original' at Carnegie Hall - his third appearance on that hallowed stage.

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