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Emma Sofia to Join BILINGUAL BROADWAY CANTA at Stonewall Inn

The free monthly series will spotlight Marc Anthony and La India's catalogue, hosted by Luis E. Mora and Paola Hernández.

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Emma Sofia to Join BILINGUAL BROADWAY CANTA at Stonewall Inn

Bilingual Broadway Collective is launching new programming: Bilingual Broadway CANTA on July 7th at the Historic Stonewall Inn. The series features Broadway and Broadway caliber singers performing songs from the Latin pop catalogue. The first installment is centered around salsa icons Marc Anthony and La India, who famously collaborated on the 1994 hit “Vivir Lo Nuestro.”

The evening will be hosted by Luis E. Mora and Paola Hernández with special guest Emma Sofia. The cast includes Jon Rodéz, Nyseli Vega, Gabi Rivera, Jenyvette Vega, Kristen Tarragó, Dominic Grijalva, Kevin Luis, Jonathan Mousset, Geo Rivera, and Ally Cachay Narva. Yani Marin serves as co-producer.

The Bilingual Broadway Canta series will happen monthly and will feature a different artist or theme, while always centered around themes and artists that speak to the bilingual experience.

The event is FREE to attend. Doors open at 5:30pm. Stonewall Inn is a 21+ venue. Future installments of Bilingual Broadway Canta include: Aug 4, Sept 1, Oct 6, Nov 3, Dec 15.

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