ROBERT BANNON'S PRIDE PLAYLIST Will Come to 54 Below

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Following a sold-out celebration, performer, host, and Pride advocate Robert Bannon will return to 54 Below for a one-night-only encore presentation of Robert Bannon's Pride Playlist on Friday, June 20th at 9:30 PM.

This high-energy evening is part concert, part celebration, and all heart. Through music, storytelling, laughter, and love, Bannon shares his personal Pride journey while paying tribute to the legendary divas who helped shape the soundtrack of his life.

Audiences can once again expect an evening packed with powerhouse vocals, emotional stories, unexpected mashups, audience favorites, and Bannon's original Pride anthem, 'I Think He Knew.'

Featuring exciting new interpretations of songs made famous by icons including Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga and more, Robert Bannon's Pride Playlist blends diva worship, rock concert energy, and Pride celebration into one unforgettable experience.

Robert Bannon has performed at Madison Square Garden, The Beacon Theatre, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Feinstein's in Los Angeles, and Pride celebrations from New York to California, Detroit, Ohio, and beyond. His debut album Unfinished Business reached #1 on the Amazon Adult Contemporary chart.

Beyond the stage, Bannon is the creator and host of The Roundtable with Robert Bannon, the popular talk show heard on YouTube and the Broadway Podcast Network, reaching more than 50,000 viewers weekly. The series has been praised by drag icon Peppermint as 'where the queer kids come to play.' It has featured guests from Lin Manuel Miranda to Martha Stewart and beyond.

Whether you're celebrating Pride, honoring the music that helped define a generation, or simply looking for an incredible night out in New York City, Robert Bannon's Pride Playlist promises an evening full of joy, connection, and community.

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