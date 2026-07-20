Marcus Paul James Will Bring ALL OF ME to The Green Room 42

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On Thursday, August 20 at 7:00 PM, Marcus Paul James will take over The Green Room 42 with ALL OF ME, a high-energy, intimate 75-minute journey from the Brooklyn church choir where he found his voice to the biggest stages in American entertainment.

James's résumé reads like a music lover's hall of fame. He commanded the Broadway stage in RENT, Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning cultural phenomenon. He brought the Motown legends to life in the Tony Award-winning AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, delivering the #1 hits of The Temptations eight shows a week. On screen, his voice can be heard in the Grammy Award-winning soundtrack of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, alongside film credits in IN THE HEIGHTS and TICK, TICK... BOOM!, placing him inside three of the most beloved movie musicals of the modern era.

But Broadway is only half the story. As a recording artist, James has quietly built an international following, with his velvet-toned original soul singles "Hey Love" and "Waiting For" climbing international soul charts and his EP PAPER HEARTS earning acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic. In ALL OF ME, every thread comes together: powerhouse selections from shows like HAMILTON, the MOTOWN catalog he made his own on Broadway, and the original music that reveals the artist behind the credits, woven through with the stories of a Brooklyn kid, raised on gospel and his father's records, who sang his way to the heart of Broadway history.

More than a concert, ALL OF ME is an all-access pass to a true multi-hyphenate, singer, songwriter, actor, storyteller, in one of New York's most intimate rooms, where every seat feels like the front row.

ALL OF ME plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue, 4th Floor, at 42nd Street inside Yotel) on Thursday, August 20 at 7:00 PM. The performance runs 75 minutes and is open to all ages. Tickets start at $19.00

Brooklyn-born singer, songwriter, and actor Marcus Paul James has appeared on Broadway in the Pulitzer Prize-winning RENT and the Tony Award-winning AIN'T TOO PROUD, with film credits including THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (Grammy Award-winning soundtrack), IN THE HEIGHTS, and TICK, TICK... BOOM! His original soul recordings have charted internationally.

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