Neyla Pekarek of The Lumineers to Present VAUDEVILLIAN EXTRAVAGANZA in NYC and LA

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. Sign Up

Neyla Pekarek – the singer/songwriter formerly of The Lumineers – will celebrate new EP The Queen of Magic, based her new musical, with a special “Vaudevillian Extravaganza,” featuring curiosities and amusements from special guests, in New York on Thursday, August 13 and Los Angeles on Thursday, August 27. Many surprises await in this evening of unmatched spectacle. Pekarek will also perform a solo concert at Theatre SilCo in Silverthorne, Colorado on Sunday, August 23. The full itinerary is at neylapekarek.com.

The New York show, taking place at The Green Room 42 on Thursday, August 13, will feature magic from Linda Hung and the harmonies of the acclaimed barbershop quartet, Smoke Ring. New York tickets are available HERE.

The Los Angeles show, taking place on The Cat's Crawl on Thursday, August 27, will include mystifying magic from Sansa Asylum, stunning harmonies from award-winning barbershop quartet The Newfangled Four, hilarious comedy from Meaghan Strickland, and brand-new music from Neyla with guest vocalist Brian Cronan, performed with an all-star band. Los Angeles tickets are available HERE.

The Queen of Magic, available through Joy Machine Records, features five tunes from her new musical, painting a picture of magician Adelaide Herrmann, who made a name for herself in a male-dominated art form. The story is told by way of big, earnest vocals, lush strings, intricate piano lines, and a rock band, bringing this vintage vibe into the 21st century. The EP is produced by Loren Dorland. To stream or download The Queen of Magic, please visit the label HERE.

The Queen of Magic is the untold story of Adelaide Hermann, world famous magician, artistic visionary, and fierce businesswoman. A contemporary of magical greats such as Harry Houdini, Adelaide not only excelled in her field, she reshaped it entirely, taking the old 19th century magic show standard and creating the theatrical spectacle we know and love today. Adelaide's legacy lives on for the next generation of magic lovers and makers in this heart-warming, humorous, and at times harrowing musical tale.

The Queen of Magic features music and lyrics by Pekarek, with additional writing by Gabrielle Mirabella on the tracks “Get to Work” and “Feed the Flame.” The EP features guest vocalists Brian Cronan (“Dream with Me”) and Mary-Kate Morrissey of Broadway's Wicked (“Never Enough”). The vocal choir features Jadyn Diaz, Siobhan Drown, Ashley Wiggington, Bailey Hinkley-Grogan, and Heather Wiegert.

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming