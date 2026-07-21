 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Neyla Pekarek of The Lumineers to Present VAUDEVILLIAN EXTRAVAGANZA in NYC and LA

Performances will take place in New York on Thursday, August 13 and Los Angeles on Thursday, August 27.

By:
Neyla Pekarek of The Lumineers to Present VAUDEVILLIAN EXTRAVAGANZA in NYC and LA

Neyla Pekarek – the singer/songwriter formerly of The Lumineers – will celebrate new EP The Queen of Magic, based her new musical, with a special “Vaudevillian Extravaganza,” featuring curiosities and amusements from special guests, in New York on Thursday, August 13 and Los Angeles on Thursday, August 27. Many surprises await in this evening of unmatched spectacle. Pekarek will also perform a solo concert at Theatre SilCo in Silverthorne, Colorado on Sunday, August 23. The full itinerary is at neylapekarek.com.

The New York show, taking place at The Green Room 42 on Thursday, August 13, will feature magic from Linda Hung and the harmonies of the acclaimed barbershop quartet, Smoke Ring. New York tickets are available HERE.

The Los Angeles show, taking place on The Cat's Crawl on Thursday, August 27, will include mystifying magic from Sansa Asylum, stunning harmonies from award-winning barbershop quartet The Newfangled Four, hilarious comedy from Meaghan Strickland, and brand-new music from Neyla with guest vocalist Brian Cronan, performed with an all-star band. Los Angeles tickets are available HERE.

The Queen of Magic, available through Joy Machine Records, features five tunes from her new musical, painting a picture of magician Adelaide Herrmann, who made a name for herself in a male-dominated art form. The story is told by way of big, earnest vocals, lush strings, intricate piano lines, and a rock band, bringing this vintage vibe into the 21st century. The EP is produced by Loren Dorland. To stream or download The Queen of Magic, please visit the label HERE.

The Queen of Magic is the untold story of Adelaide Hermann, world famous magician, artistic visionary, and fierce businesswoman. A contemporary of magical greats such as Harry Houdini, Adelaide not only excelled in her field, she reshaped it entirely, taking the old 19th century magic show standard and creating the theatrical spectacle we know and love today. Adelaide's legacy lives on for the next generation of magic lovers and makers in this heart-warming, humorous, and at times harrowing musical tale.

The Queen of Magic features music and lyrics by Pekarek, with additional writing by Gabrielle Mirabella on the tracks “Get to Work” and “Feed the Flame.” The EP features guest vocalists Brian Cronan (“Dream with Me”) and Mary-Kate Morrissey of Broadway's Wicked (“Never Enough”). The vocal choir features Jadyn Diaz, Siobhan Drown, Ashley Wiggington, Bailey Hinkley-Grogan, and Heather Wiegert.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on The Green Room 42
Upcoming Shows
At This Performance...
7/20 - 7/20/2026
1st Annual Neurodivergent Summer Cabaret Fundraiser
7/25 - 7/25/2026
Recent Articles
Marcus Paul James Will Bring ALL OF ME to The Green Room 42
Marcus Paul James Will Bring ALL OF ME to The Green Room 42
7/20/2026
NEURODIVERGENT SUMMER CABARET to Launch Annual Fundraiser at The Green Room 42
NEURODIVERGENT SUMMER CABARET to Launch Annual Fundraiser at The Green Room 42
7/16/2026
Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Cabaret SHOWS

The Jackie Mason Musical-A Comedy in Cabaret The Jackie Mason Musical-A Comedy
Actors Temple Theatre (7/25-7/26)
Jason Graae: It’s a Graae Night for Singing! in Cabaret Jason Graae: It’s a Graae Night for Singing!
54 Below (8/09-8/09)
Natasha Castillo: Darin to be Different...The Not So Splish-Splashy Side of Bobby Darin in Cabaret Natasha Castillo: Darin to be Different...The Not So Splish-Splashy Side of Bobby Darin
Don't Tell Mama (10/11-10/11) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Jason Graae: It's a Graae Night For Singing! in Cabaret Jason Graae: It's a Graae Night For Singing!
54 Below (8/09-8/09) PHOTOS VIDEOS
FORBIDDEN, by Serina Marshall in Cabaret FORBIDDEN, by Serina Marshall
54 Below (8/06-8/06)
54 Sings Sabrina Carpenter in Cabaret 54 Sings Sabrina Carpenter
54 Below (9/22-9/22)
John Lloyd Young: Songs from the Road in Cabaret John Lloyd Young: Songs from the Road
54 Below (10/24-10/24)
Darwin Del Fabro Sings Etta James: At Last in Cabaret Darwin Del Fabro Sings Etta James: At Last
54 Below (9/27-9/27)
Ben Franklin In Paris In Concert in Cabaret Ben Franklin In Paris In Concert
54 Below (9/13-9/13)
Ephraim Sykes: For The Record in Cabaret Ephraim Sykes: For The Record
54 Below (8/04-8/04)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets