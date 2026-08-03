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Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42

See highlights from the July 28 edition of the bi-weekly variety show

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THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring artists from the Broadway, cabaret, music and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher has hosted the award-winning spontaneous extravaganza since 2018 with her “dynamite voice, heartfelt observations and ridiculously funny improv.” (Go Magazine). A hit with both critics and audiences, each LINEUP is unique and delivers an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

Follow Susie Mosher on Instagram here.

Below, see photos from the July 28 edition of the show snapped by photographer Conor Weiss. The show returns to the Green Room on Tuesday August 25 at 7 pm. Tickets are available here.

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Sean Harkness. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Caroline Holmes. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Caroline Holmes. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Jeffrey M. Wright. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Jeffrey M. Wright. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Adriane Lenox. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Adriane Lenox. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Hannah Jane. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Hannah Jane. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Bryce Edwards. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Bryce Edwards. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Kenn Boisinger. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Kenn Boisinger. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Alex Sheffield. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Alex Sheffield. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Debi Toni. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Debi Toni. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Ava Nicole Frances. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Jon Weber. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Ava Nicole Frances. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Susie Mosher and Ava Nicole Frances. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Susie Mosher and Bryce Edwards. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42 Image


Debi Toni and Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Click Here to Get Tickets
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