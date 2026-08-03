Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42

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THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring artists from the Broadway, cabaret, music and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher has hosted the award-winning spontaneous extravaganza since 2018 with her “dynamite voice, heartfelt observations and ridiculously funny improv.” (Go Magazine). A hit with both critics and audiences, each LINEUP is unique and delivers an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

Follow Susie Mosher on Instagram here.

Below, see photos from the July 28 edition of the show snapped by photographer Conor Weiss. The show returns to the Green Room on Tuesday August 25 at 7 pm. Tickets are available here.

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