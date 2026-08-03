Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - July 28, 2026 at the Green Room 42
See highlights from the July 28 edition of the bi-weekly variety show
THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring artists from the Broadway, cabaret, music and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher has hosted the award-winning spontaneous extravaganza since 2018 with her “dynamite voice, heartfelt observations and ridiculously funny improv.” (Go Magazine). A hit with both critics and audiences, each LINEUP is unique and delivers an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.
Follow Susie Mosher on Instagram here.
Below, see photos from the July 28 edition of the show snapped by photographer Conor Weiss. The show returns to the Green Room on Tuesday August 25 at 7 pm. Tickets are available here.
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Sean Harkness. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Caroline Holmes. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Caroline Holmes. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Jeffrey M. Wright. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Jeffrey M. Wright. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Adriane Lenox. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Adriane Lenox. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Hannah Jane. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Hannah Jane. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Bryce Edwards. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Bryce Edwards. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Kenn Boisinger. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Kenn Boisinger. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Alex Sheffield. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Alex Sheffield. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Debi Toni. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Debi Toni. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ava Nicole Frances. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Jon Weber. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ava Nicole Frances. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Susie Mosher and Ava Nicole Frances. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Susie Mosher and Bryce Edwards. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Debi Toni and Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
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