Photos: See Highlights of La Tanya Hall's May 30 Show at Birdland

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On May 30, 2026 at 5:30 pm, diverse and versatile singer La Tanya Hall returned to Birdland Jazz Club for a vibrant show. She was accompanied by an all-star band featuring Richard Cummings on piano, Conrad Korsch on bass, Marvin Sewell on guitar, and Damon DueWhite on drums.

Hall’s versatility in a variety of musical genres has allowed her to travel the world and work with some of the worlds most celebrated artists, including Steely Dan, Seal, Bobby McFerrin, Diana Ross, Harry Belafonte, Aretha Franklin, and Rob Thomas, among others. La Tanya’s voice has been described as powerfully sensuous, a show stealer and beautifully musical in a number of reviews from around the world, and her stage presence has been touted as brilliant and extremely engaging. BroadwayWorld’s Stephen Mosher said in one review that “On empowered, emboldened display are talent, musical vocabulary, and emotional range with crystal clear intentions. Some singers can bring all the feelings to the lyrics they sing, but this singer takes all those emotions and channels them into every vocalise.” Listeners, prepare to be hypnotized. La Tanya Hall is like an enticing but elusive guest at your cocktail party - fascinating, interesting, and leaning against the wall as every other guest comes to her, spellbound by sheer star power.”

Below, see photos from the May 30 show snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

Learn more about the singer at latanyahall.com. Read an interview about her latest album here.

Find more upcoming shows at Birdland on their website here.