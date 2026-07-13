Photos: See Highlights of Anthony Almonte at Dizzy's Club
Anthony Almonte arrived at Dizzy’s Club on 7/9 to celebrate his debut album Conversando Con Luna. See photos by photographer Anthony Zaccardi
Fresh off the road with Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, Anthony Almonte arrived at Dizzy’s Club on Thursday July 9 to celebrate his debut album Conversando Con La Luna, released on Steven Van Zandt’s Wicked Cool Records. In the album, he steps into a sound that feels both fresh and easy to settle into. Rooted in salsa with touches of pop and rock, the music moves with warmth and rhythm, drawing you in from the start. Backed by a standout band, Almonte brings these songs to life with a natural, expressive feel, letting each moment land with clarity, feeling, and a sense of connection that carries through the night. The show featured Anthony Almonte with an all-star band including vocals by Steven Salcedo, saxophone by Juanga Lakunza, trombone by Raul Agraz, trumpet by Manuel “Maneco” Ruiz, trumpet by Dariel Peniazek, guitar by Jonathan Montes, piano by Daymar Calvario, bass by Marcos J. Lopez, timbales by Jhair Sala, bongos by Camilo Molina, congas by Quique Gonzalez and vocals by Eddie Rosado.
Visit Anthony Almonte on Instagram to see more from the musician including where to listen to his new album.
Find more upcoming shows at Dizzy's Club and Jazz at Lincoln Center on their website here.
Below, see photos from the July 9th night snapped by photographer Anthony Zaccardi. Visit Anthony's website at www.aziccardi.com for more of the photographer's work.
Anthony Almonte and band. Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
Photo Credit: Anthony Zaccardi
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