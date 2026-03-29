Photos: See High Susie Mosher's THE LINEUP - March 24 at the Green Room 42
See photos from the 3/24 edition of Mosher's anything-goes variety show
THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring artists from the Broadway, cabaret, music and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher has hosted the award-winning spontaneous extravaganza since 2018 with her “dynamite voice, heartfelt observations and ridiculously funny improv.” (Go Magazine). A hit with both critics and audiences, each LINEUP is unique and delivers an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.
This week's edition on Tuesday March 24, 2026 featured a wide-ranging cast including Broadway star Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), singer Gerrilyn Sohn, who will do a tribute to Bernadette Peters next month, and more, hosted by the inimitable Mosher and backed by a wonderful live band.
To learn more about the show, visit them on Instagram at @thelineupwithsusiemosher.
The Lineup with Susie Mosher returns Tuesday April 21 at 7:30 pm. Find tickets at the Green Room 42's website here.
See photos of the March 24th night below snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Warren Oates. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Olivia Sargent
Olivia Sargent
EJ Adiele
EJ Adiele
EJ Adiele
Emelia Buslovich
Emelia Buslovich
Emelia Buslovich
Avionce Hoyle
Avionce Hoyle
Avionce Hoyle
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