Photos: Natalie Douglas Celebrates Juneteenth At Birdland

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Natalie Douglas kicked off her annual Juneteenth celebration with Chaka Khan's "Tell Me Something Good," one of the great soul anthems of all time, and a perfect preview of the treasures to come. Check out the photos from the event below!

Backed by Brian Nash and a stellar band, she took the audience on a joyous, deeply soulful journey through the sounds, stories, and spirit of the 1970s.

Douglas is a two-time Bistro, Nightlife, and fourteen-time MAC Award Winner, whose international performances have taken her from concert halls to theaters to intimate clubs and everything in between. She has produced 86 concerts at her musical home, Birdland Jazz Club in New York City - most notably her TRIBUTES series, celebrating artists she loves, including, Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, Elvis, Dolly Parton, Nat King Cole, Dame Shirley Bassey, Ella Fitzgerald, Roberta Flack, Joni Mitchell, Sammy Davis, Jr., Lena Horne, Barbra Streisand, and Cher. Natalie’s portrait also hangs on the legendary Birdland Jazz Club Wall of Fame. The most recent addition to her four CD catalog is the critically acclaimed 2025 MAC Award-winning album “Back to the Garden,” on Club44 Records"." Her CDs are available on iTunes, Amazon.com, Spotify, and her website: nataliedouglas.com, and all streaming platforms. Natalie is a great favorite of broadcasters, and her music is often featured on NPR and Sirius XM Radio & BBCLondon Radio.

As an actor, she has appeared in 18 editions of "The Atrainplays," (a 24-hour birth to performance event) at the Neighborhood Playhouse, The Peter Sharp Theatre and New World Stages and off-Broadway in "The People vs. Mona," by the writers of Pumpboys & Dinettes. She appeared in the horror film, "The Camera’s Eye," ABC’s "Cupid" and can be seen with her gorgeous husband showing off the good education her parents paid for on The Discovery Channel’s "Cash Cab." Most recently, she can be seen in the award-winning documentary, “Sloane: A Jazz Singer,” celebrating another one of her heroes, the late, great Carol Sloane, in domestic & and international film festivals.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey



Lavondo Thomas, Alec Berlin, Natalie Douglas, Jerome Jennings, Brian Nash



Natalie Douglas



Brian Nash, Natalie Douglas



Natalie Douglas



Natalie Douglas



Natalie Douglas



Natalie Douglas



Jerome Jennings



Brian Nash



Natalie Douglas



Brian Nash



Natalie Douglas



Natalie Douglas



Alec Berlin



Jerome Jennings



Lavondo Thomas



Natalie Douglas



Lavondo Thomas, Alec Berlin, Natalie Douglas, Jerome Jennings, Brian Nash

Natalie Douglas

Brian Nash, Natalie Douglas

Natalie Douglas

Natalie Douglas

Natalie Douglas

Natalie Douglas

Jerome Jennings

Brian Nash

Natalie Douglas

Brian Nash

Natalie Douglas

Natalie Douglas

Alec Berlin

Jerome Jennings

Lavondo Thomas

Natalie Douglas

Natalie Douglas

Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...