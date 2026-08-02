Photos: Max Pollak Brings Birdland To Its Feet

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Trailblazing tap virtuoso, body percussion master, and musical innovator Max Pollak brought Birdland to its feet with a breathtaking evening of rhythm, precision, and pure exhilaration on Monday, July 27th at Birdland.

Backed by an extraordinary ensemble, Pollak transformed the room into a joyous celebration of music and movement as the enthusiastic, dance-loving audience cheered, stomped, clapped, and swayed along with every dazzling performance.

Joining Pollak on stage were Nicki Denner (piano), Jennifer Vincent (bass), Juan-Diego Villalobos (vibraphone), Samuel Torres (percussion), Camila Aldet (vocals, tap), Claudia Rahardjanoto (vocals, tap), and Jared Alexander (tap), whose collective artistry made for an unforgettable evening of world-class musicianship and electrifying entertainment. From the opening number to the final ovation, the performance was an absolute triumph.

An Austrian-born virtuoso and internationally celebrated innovator, Pollak has spent more than 25 years expanding the expressive possibilities of rhythm by treating the body as a fully realized musical instrument. Seamlessly integrating tap dance, body percussion, and vocals with instrumental performance, he creates a dynamic concert format that bridges musical cultures and theatrical traditions with precision and imagination.

Pollak’s remarkable career has taken him to leading concert halls and opera houses around the world, including Vienna’s Konzerthaus, Zurich’s Tonhalle, and Dutch National Opera Amsterdam. A versatile collaborator across musical genres, he has performed with jazz legends Ray Brown, Chucho Valdés, Paquito D’Rivera, Pedrito Martinez, and Danilo Pérez, as well as classical luminaries Diana Damrau and Zubin Mehta. Equally at home in folkloric and contemporary traditions, he has also collaborated with Los Muñequitos de Matanzas and the Bavarian State Opera Orchestra.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey



Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

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