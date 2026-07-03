Photos: Carly Ozard's ETHEL MERMAN DISCO ALBUM PROJECT at the Green Room 42
The June 19 show revitalized and re-imagined Ethel Merman's cult hit 1970s album
On June 19, 2026, singer Carly Ozard roced the Green Room 42 with The Ethel Merman Disco Project. In a review, Rob Lester said that Ozard's big, belting voice made the content matchup seem "inevitable, meant to be, perfect casting." (Read the full review of Ozard's show here.)
Read a pre-show interview with Carly Ozard here.
Learn more about the singer at www.carlyozard.com
Find more upcoming shows at the Green Room 42 on their website here.
Below, see photos from the night snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.
Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
The "Merman Merman" backup singers. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
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