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Photos: Carly Ozard's ETHEL MERMAN DISCO ALBUM PROJECT at the Green Room 42

The June 19 show revitalized and re-imagined Ethel Merman's cult hit 1970s album

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On June 19, 2026, singer Carly Ozard roced the Green Room 42 with The Ethel Merman Disco Project. In a review, Rob Lester said that Ozard's big, belting voice made the content matchup seem "inevitable, meant to be, perfect casting." (Read the full review of Ozard's show here.)

Read a pre-show interview with Carly Ozard here.

Learn more about the singer at www.carlyozard.com

Find more upcoming shows at the Green Room 42 on their website here.

Below, see photos from the night snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

Photos: Carly Ozard's ETHEL MERMAN DISCO ALBUM PROJECT at the Green Room 42 Image


Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Carly Ozard's ETHEL MERMAN DISCO ALBUM PROJECT at the Green Room 42 Image


Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Carly Ozard's ETHEL MERMAN DISCO ALBUM PROJECT at the Green Room 42 Image


Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Carly Ozard's ETHEL MERMAN DISCO ALBUM PROJECT at the Green Room 42 Image


Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Carly Ozard's ETHEL MERMAN DISCO ALBUM PROJECT at the Green Room 42 Image


Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Carly Ozard's ETHEL MERMAN DISCO ALBUM PROJECT at the Green Room 42 Image


Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Carly Ozard's ETHEL MERMAN DISCO ALBUM PROJECT at the Green Room 42 Image


Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Carly Ozard's ETHEL MERMAN DISCO ALBUM PROJECT at the Green Room 42 Image


Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Carly Ozard's ETHEL MERMAN DISCO ALBUM PROJECT at the Green Room 42 Image


Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Carly Ozard's ETHEL MERMAN DISCO ALBUM PROJECT at the Green Room 42 Image

Photos: Carly Ozard's ETHEL MERMAN DISCO ALBUM PROJECT at the Green Room 42 Image


The "Merman Merman" backup singers. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Carly Ozard's ETHEL MERMAN DISCO ALBUM PROJECT at the Green Room 42 Image


Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Carly Ozard's ETHEL MERMAN DISCO ALBUM PROJECT at the Green Room 42 Image


Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Carly Ozard's ETHEL MERMAN DISCO ALBUM PROJECT at the Green Room 42 Image


Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Carly Ozard's ETHEL MERMAN DISCO ALBUM PROJECT at the Green Room 42 Image


Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Carly Ozard's ETHEL MERMAN DISCO ALBUM PROJECT at the Green Room 42 Image


Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Carly Ozard's ETHEL MERMAN DISCO ALBUM PROJECT at the Green Room 42 Image


Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Carly Ozard's ETHEL MERMAN DISCO ALBUM PROJECT at the Green Room 42 Image


Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Carly Ozard's ETHEL MERMAN DISCO ALBUM PROJECT at the Green Room 42 Image


Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Carly Ozard's ETHEL MERMAN DISCO ALBUM PROJECT at the Green Room 42 Image


Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

More on The Green Room 42
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