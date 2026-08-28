Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42

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Audience members 'Got Schooled' with a cast of performers from the Broadway community and future Broadway stars as they celebrated the annual event of going back to school with favorite musicals from the Great White Way, from Heathers to Mean Girls, The Outsiders, and more! Check out photos of the show.

Produced by Shaina Turchin (Broadway Producer: The Outsiders, Suffs) and Madeleine Pace (The Hard Problem, Once), with Music Direction by Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, A Christmas Story: The Musical Broadway Tour).

Additional performers included: Carly Gendell (School of Rock), Echo Deva Picone (Trevor), Landon Maas (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, Kinky Boots), Maya Levinson, Mira Levinson, Katherine Lynn Rose, Eve Johnson, Alex Vacchiano, Madeline Ayala, Ava-Rachel Lieber, Lola Zimet, Mia Zottolo, Emerson Lecy, Ila David, Lilianna Schantz, Paige Johnson, Emily Harajda, Josie Nesbit, Hanako Stepper, Eva Hurley, Ryan Sawyer Robbins, Rueby Wood (Better Nate than Ever, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Broadway Tour), and Samantha Kotok.

Photo Credit: Angela of York



Photo Credit: Angela of York.

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