Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42
Shaina Turchin and Madeleine Pace produced the event, with music direction by Joshua Turchin.
Audience members 'Got Schooled' with a cast of performers from the Broadway community and future Broadway stars as they celebrated the annual event of going back to school with favorite musicals from the Great White Way, from Heathers to Mean Girls, The Outsiders, and more! Check out photos of the show.
Produced by Shaina Turchin (Broadway Producer: The Outsiders, Suffs) and Madeleine Pace (The Hard Problem, Once), with Music Direction by Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, A Christmas Story: The Musical Broadway Tour).
Additional performers included: Carly Gendell (School of Rock), Echo Deva Picone (Trevor), Landon Maas (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, Kinky Boots), Maya Levinson, Mira Levinson, Katherine Lynn Rose, Eve Johnson, Alex Vacchiano, Madeline Ayala, Ava-Rachel Lieber, Lola Zimet, Mia Zottolo, Emerson Lecy, Ila David, Lilianna Schantz, Paige Johnson, Emily Harajda, Josie Nesbit, Hanako Stepper, Eva Hurley, Ryan Sawyer Robbins, Rueby Wood (Better Nate than Ever, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Broadway Tour), and Samantha Kotok.
Photo Credit: Angela of York
Madeleine Pace, Joshua Turchin, Shaina Turchin
Madeleine Pace, Shaina Turchin
Joshua Turchin, Shaina Turchin
Mira Levinson, Ryan Sawyer Robbins, Joshua Turchin, Echo Deva Picone, Mia Zottolo, Shaina Turchin, Madeleine Pace, Ila David, Josie Nesbit, Samantha Kotok, Eva Hurley, Lola Zimet, Emily Harajda, Hanak
Madeline Ayala, Madeleine Pace, Emerson Lecy
Joshua Turchin, Shaina Turchin, Madeleine Pace
Ryan Sawyer Robbins, Lily Schantz, Emerson Lecy, Josie Nesbit, Alex Vacchiano, Katherine Lynn Rose, Rueby Wood
Joshua Turchin, Katherine Lynn Rose
Joshua Turchin, Emily Harajda
Joshua Turchin, Emerson Lecy, Ryan Sawyer Robbins
Samantha Kotok, Ila David, Alex Vacchiano
Madeline Ayala, Ava-Rachel Lieber
Josie Nesbit
Hanako Stepper, Lola Zimet, Echo Deva Picone, Josie Nesbit, Alex Vacchiano
Lily Schantz, Rueby Wood, Lola Zimet
Landon Maas, Mia Zottolo
Katherine Lynn Rose, Samantha Kotok, Lily Schantz, Rueby Wood, Lola Zimet
Eve Johnson, Katherine Lynn Rose
Madeleine Pace, Joshua Turchin
Joshua Turchin, Lily Schantz
Joshua Turchin, Lily Schantz
Maya Levinson, Mira Levinson
Ryan Sawyer Robbins, Landon Maas, Eva Hurley, Emily Harajda, Lola Zimet, Mia Zottolo
Madeleine Pace, Eva Hurley, Hanako Stepper, Madeline Ayala, Ila David, Maya Levinson
Madeline Ayala, Ila David, Maya Levinson
Photo Credit: Angela of York.
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