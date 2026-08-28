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Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42

Shaina Turchin and Madeleine Pace produced the event, with music direction by Joshua Turchin.

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Audience members 'Got Schooled' with a cast of performers from the Broadway community and future Broadway stars as they celebrated the annual event of going back to school with favorite musicals from the Great White Way, from Heathers to Mean Girls, The Outsiders, and more! Check out photos of the show.

Produced by Shaina Turchin (Broadway Producer: The Outsiders, Suffs) and Madeleine Pace (The Hard Problem, Once), with Music Direction by Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, A Christmas Story: The Musical Broadway Tour).

Additional performers included: Carly Gendell (School of Rock), Echo Deva Picone (Trevor), Landon Maas (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, Kinky Boots), Maya Levinson, Mira Levinson, Katherine Lynn Rose, Eve Johnson, Alex Vacchiano, Madeline Ayala, Ava-Rachel Lieber, Lola Zimet, Mia Zottolo, Emerson Lecy, Ila David, Lilianna Schantz, Paige Johnson, Emily Harajda, Josie Nesbit, Hanako Stepper, Eva Hurley, Ryan Sawyer Robbins, Rueby Wood (Better Nate than Ever, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Broadway Tour), and Samantha Kotok.

Photo Credit: Angela of York

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Madeleine Pace, Joshua Turchin, Shaina Turchin

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Madeleine Pace, Shaina Turchin

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Joshua Turchin, Shaina Turchin

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Mira Levinson, Ryan Sawyer Robbins, Joshua Turchin, Echo Deva Picone, Mia Zottolo, Shaina Turchin, Madeleine Pace, Ila David, Josie Nesbit, Samantha Kotok, Eva Hurley, Lola Zimet, Emily Harajda, Hanak

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Madeline Ayala, Madeleine Pace, Emerson Lecy

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Joshua Turchin, Shaina Turchin, Madeleine Pace

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Ryan Sawyer Robbins, Lily Schantz, Emerson Lecy, Josie Nesbit, Alex Vacchiano, Katherine Lynn Rose, Rueby Wood

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Joshua Turchin, Katherine Lynn Rose

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Joshua Turchin, Emily Harajda

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Joshua Turchin, Emerson Lecy, Ryan Sawyer Robbins

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Samantha Kotok, Ila David, Alex Vacchiano

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Madeline Ayala, Ava-Rachel Lieber

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Josie Nesbit

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Echo Deva Picone

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Joshua Turchin

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Madeleine Pace

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Hanako Stepper, Lola Zimet, Echo Deva Picone, Josie Nesbit, Alex Vacchiano

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Lily Schantz, Rueby Wood, Lola Zimet

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Landon Maas, Mia Zottolo

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Katherine Lynn Rose, Samantha Kotok, Lily Schantz, Rueby Wood, Lola Zimet

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Eve Johnson, Katherine Lynn Rose

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Madeleine Pace, Joshua Turchin

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Carly Gendell

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Joshua Turchin, Lily Schantz

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Joshua Turchin, Lily Schantz

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Maya Levinson, Mira Levinson

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Ryan Sawyer Robbins, Landon Maas, Eva Hurley, Emily Harajda, Lola Zimet, Mia Zottolo

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Madeleine Pace, Eva Hurley, Hanako Stepper, Madeline Ayala, Ila David, Maya Levinson

Photos: GOT SCHOOLED Back-to-School Concert Held at The Green Room 42 Image


Madeline Ayala, Ila David, Maya Levinson


Photo Credit: Angela of York.
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