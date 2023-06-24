Photo Flash: The Function Had A Function For Our Newly Created Holiday with THE FUNCTION: A JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION At The Green Room 42

Strength & Community

By: Jun. 24, 2023

Heigh-Ho, My Merry Rainbow Tribe! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here… Grabbing that silent T from cabareT to bring you all the Tea!

Monday night's performance of THE FUNCTION: A Juneteenth Concert Celebration was more than a recognition of black-American freedom, it was a Pride-filled Rainbow celebration of black queerness at The Greenroom 42. (did somebody say RAINBOW?!) Honoring the history of Juneteenth - a newly minted full federal holiday - while also uplifting black queer artists and culture for Pride this month, the evening was produced by the two-time Anthem Award-winning MARCH ON BROADWAY team & Jaime Cepero. The theme of the night was community - community for all and community for Black & Brown LGBTQIA+ performers on our NYC stages and in our clubs. This year THE FUNCTION honored Broadway veteran Mykal Kilgore, a Grammy and NAACP Image Award-nominated actor/singer/songwriter. Mykal's debut album “A Man Born Black” marked the first time an openly queer black man was nominated for a Grammy. Kilgore's achievements were honored during the event, all leading up to a FABULOUS performance by Mykal himself, where, in short, he set the house on fire.

Performers for the celebration on the night included Jade Jones (Beauty & The Beast), Ianne Fields Stewart (The Feels), Jason Veasey (Strange Loop, Murders In The Building), Christian Brailsford (Pretty Woman), Jay Jurden (The Tonight Show), Nattalyee Randall (Respect National Tour) Jaime Cepero(Smash, Connecting), Jared Joseph (Parable Of Sower, Ain't Too Proud), Kristina Nicole Miller (The Lion King) Michael Fischer (Americas Got Talent) Davon Williams, Josh Walker, Jada Valenciaga, Phillip Henry, and Zenni Corbin. 

Accompanying the artists was a fantastique four-piece band featuring Drew Cooper (guitar), TJ Griffin (drums), and Andreleia Burch (bass), with music direction by the brilliant Darnell White (on keys). 

The Evening Trascended Ratings, Reviews & Rainbows, so there will be none of that from Little Bobby, but take a look at our FAB PhotoPhlash while you turn green with envy.

Photo Flash: The Function Had A Function For Our Newly Created Holiday with THE FUNCTION: A JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION At The Green Room 42
