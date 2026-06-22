PLAYSPACE CABARET, VOL. 1 to Showcase Twelve New Musicals at The Green Room 42

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The Green Room 42 will present SandboxMusicals in Playspace Cabaret, Vol. 1, a one-night-only new musical showcase and fundraiser, on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 7:00 PM.

Featuring selections from twelve musicals developed through SandboxMusicals' Playspace workshop series, the evening will celebrate a year of new work while raising support for future Playspace workshops. The concert will be hosted by SandboxMusicals founder Benjamin Walton.

The cast features Laura Cetti, Sam R. Wise, Commodore Primous, Sabrina Koss, Kat Rodriguez, Adam Rawlings, and Ray Kao, a company of performers with experience across Broadway, national tours, regional theatre, concert work, cabaret, and new musical development.

The evening will be music directed by Trevor P. Bourland, with Miles Tanner on guitar, Nya Holmes on bass, and Brooke Trumm on drums.

Featured musicals include Blood Is Thicker by Vaheed Ali Talebian and Kate Rankine; The Vatican Menorah Heist by Joshua H. Cohen; A Pain in the Neck, book and lyrics by Erin Reifler, music by Zonia Tsang; The Machine Stops, book and lyrics by James Powers, music by Matthew Nassida; THIS SIDE OF THE DOOR by Ash; Hide and Seek, book and lyrics by Alan Gordon, music by Angelique Mouyis; I'm in Love with Bigfoot, book and lyrics by Timothy Thomas Leech, music by Benjamin Walton; Beethoven: Live in Concert by Jad Jacob; Hourglass, book and lyrics by Caroline Game, music by Matthew Nassida; Myers-Briggs Destroyed the Fabric of Society by Stephanie Carlin; Tapestries, book and lyrics by Valerie Work, music by Evan Shaw Johnson; and Paper Brigade by Cecelia Raker and Debra Caplan.

SandboxMusicals' Playspace program is a micro-workshop series for musicals in early stages of writing and development. Each Playspace focuses on a scene and song from a new musical, bringing together writers, directors, music directors, and performers for a collaborative exploration of the material. The format gives writing teams the chance to hear their work aloud, ask targeted questions, and continue developing in a low-pressure, process-focused room.

SandboxMusicals' Playspace Cabaret, Vol. 1 plays The Green Room 42 on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. A livestream option is also available.

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