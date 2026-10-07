PETER PANTO, NYC Panto's Adults-Only Holiday Show, to Open at Parkside Lounge
Performances will run November 21-December 20.
NYC Panto will return to Parkside Lounge November 21 through December 20 with Peter Panto, an outrageously queer, adults-only British-style Panto that reimagines Peter Pan with a deliciously unhinged, Frank-N-Furter-esque Captain Hook, a foul-mouthed Tinker Bell, drag queen Lady Chicken Cutlets, and a Neverland where growing up is optional and absolutely nothing, and no one, is safe from satire.
Pop parodies, audience participation, slapstick mayhem and brand-new original music fuel a wildly irreverent theatrical romp where fairy tales, politics and the zeitgeist collide. This year's expanded production brings new characters, a larger cast, more costumes and even more chaos to NYC Panto's decidedly grown-up spin on the British holiday tradition.
Each performance of Peter Panto will also feature a special guest joining the company for a one-night-only appearance, with music, improv, audience interaction and other surprises potentially worked into the performance. Performer Taylor Graves is the first confirmed special guest, with additional names to be announced throughout the season.
NYC Panto is also partnering this season with beloved West Village British institution Tea & Sympathy and global education nonprofit United World Schools USA (UWS USA), bringing another cherished element of traditional British Panto, its spirit of community and giving, to the Lower East Side. Tea & Sympathy will bring a little taste of Christmas back home to Parkside Lounge, selling classic British treats throughout the run, with a portion of proceeds supporting UWS USA's work to ensure children in remote and underserved communities have access to quality education and the opportunity to write their own stories. Because every Wendy deserves the chance to write her own story.
Bold and bawdy, pantomime, or Panto, has been a holiday tradition in Great Britain since the 18th century. With roots in Commedia dell'arte, the genre takes familiar fairy tales and turns them upside down with larger-than-life characters, music, slapstick, topical comedy and audiences encouraged to shout back at the stage. While Pantos are traditionally considered family-friendly entertainment, Peter Panto is strictly for grown-ups.
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