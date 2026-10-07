PETER PANTO, NYC Panto's Adults-Only Holiday Show, to Open at Parkside Lounge

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

NYC Panto will return to Parkside Lounge November 21 through December 20 with Peter Panto, an outrageously queer, adults-only British-style Panto that reimagines Peter Pan with a deliciously unhinged, Frank-N-Furter-esque Captain Hook, a foul-mouthed Tinker Bell, drag queen Lady Chicken Cutlets, and a Neverland where growing up is optional and absolutely nothing, and no one, is safe from satire.

Pop parodies, audience participation, slapstick mayhem and brand-new original music fuel a wildly irreverent theatrical romp where fairy tales, politics and the zeitgeist collide. This year's expanded production brings new characters, a larger cast, more costumes and even more chaos to NYC Panto's decidedly grown-up spin on the British holiday tradition.

Each performance of Peter Panto will also feature a special guest joining the company for a one-night-only appearance, with music, improv, audience interaction and other surprises potentially worked into the performance. Performer Taylor Graves is the first confirmed special guest, with additional names to be announced throughout the season.

NYC Panto is also partnering this season with beloved West Village British institution Tea & Sympathy and global education nonprofit United World Schools USA (UWS USA), bringing another cherished element of traditional British Panto, its spirit of community and giving, to the Lower East Side. Tea & Sympathy will bring a little taste of Christmas back home to Parkside Lounge, selling classic British treats throughout the run, with a portion of proceeds supporting UWS USA's work to ensure children in remote and underserved communities have access to quality education and the opportunity to write their own stories. Because every Wendy deserves the chance to write her own story.

Bold and bawdy, pantomime, or Panto, has been a holiday tradition in Great Britain since the 18th century. With roots in Commedia dell'arte, the genre takes familiar fairy tales and turns them upside down with larger-than-life characters, music, slapstick, topical comedy and audiences encouraged to shout back at the stage. While Pantos are traditionally considered family-friendly entertainment, Peter Panto is strictly for grown-ups.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 07 Hrs 02 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming