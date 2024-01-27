WHAT IS THIS THING CALLED LOVE? to Play The Green Room 42 Next Month

The Green Room 42 will present WYATT SEPA-NEWELL in WHAT IS THIS THING CALLED LOVE? on FEBRUARY 9th, 2024. A heartfelt journey of romance and self-discovery, "What is This Thing Called Love?" is an exclusive, one-night affair featuring the extraordinary Wyatt Sepa-Newell, as he weaves a heartwarming tapestry of love through timeless classics. Allow yourself to be swept away on this sentimental journey, as you rediscover the meaning of love. Influenced by icons like Barbra Streisand, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Chet Baker, and a host of other musical legends, "What is This Thing Called Love?" features music direction and arrangements by Drama Desk Award nominee Yasuhiko Fukuoka, and is directed by BroadwayWorld Award winner Robbie Rozelle. This is Sepa-Newell's NYC solo debut.

Wyatt Sepa-Newell in What Is This Thing Called Love? plays at The Green Room 42 on February 9th, 2024 @ 9:30 PM. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Wyatt Sepa-Newell is ecstatic to be making his New York City cabaret debut! He is originally from the Pacific Northwest, where he started acting at the age of 8 at a community theatre in Wallace, Idaho. Wyatt moved to NYC almost a decade ago to study acting and singing and continues to venture into the artistic sphere of theatre, photography, modeling, and piano. Some of Wyatt's theatre credits include: 'All My Sons,' 'HAIR,' 'Next Fall,' & 'You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown.' wyattsepanewell.com @WyattSepa

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at the button below. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42