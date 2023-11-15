New Musical LETTERS TO HOME Concert Premiere To Be Presented At The Green Room 42, January 7

LETTERS TO HOME is a project of deep personal significance sheds light on the power of home we all have within us.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Review: MASTERVOICES' THE FROGS Made a Little-known Sondheim Score Soar at Jazz At Lincoln Photo 1 Mastervoices THE FROGS Soars
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Three - The Hosts With The Most Photo 2 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Three
Review: Justin Dylan Nastro Brings His Own Brand of Magic to Don't Tell Mama with THE MAGI Photo 3 Justin Dylan Nastro MAGIC In The Making
Review: Elvira Tortora Makes Welcome Debut With THE BOOKMAKER'S DAUGHTER at Don't Tell Mam Photo 4 As DAUGHTERs Go Elvira Tortora Is A Winner

LETTERS TO HOME, a new musical featuring book, music and lyrics by Grace McCauley, will make its debut as a concert presentation at The Green Room 42 for one night only. 

LETTERS TO HOME takes place during two time periods occurring simultaneously for the main character, Grace, at different points of her life. Grace, a regular at the local mental hospital, must decide whether to carry on the identity of her mother's choices or move forward with her own life by facing her trauma and confronting her inner child, who is writing her letters ten years earlier. LETTERS TO HOME is a project of deep personal significance sheds light on the power of home we all have within us. 

The cast of LETTERS TO HOME will feature Mackenzie Cannon (Kill The Boy Band), Valeria Valesco (Annie National Tour), Lauren Robinson (Little Black Book), and Maya Lagerstam (Most Happy, 1660 Vine).

LETTERS TO HOME will be directed by Jackson Gay (Christina Anderson's the ripple, the wave that carried me home [world premiere co-production Goodman Theatre and Berkeley Rep]), with Music Supervision and Orchestrations by Billy Recce (Little Black Book, A Musical about Star Wars) and Piano by Cole P. Abod

Cost of admission starts at $19, there is no food/drink minimum. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Ave in Manhattan. Tickets and additional information are available here

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Edmund Bagnell to Perform HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS at Birdland Theater in December Photo
Edmund Bagnell to Perform HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS at Birdland Theater in December

BIRDLAND THEATER will present singer and violinist Edmund Bagnell in “Home for the Holidays” on Thursday, December 7 at 8:30 PM.

2
Lauren Molina, Samantha Massell & More to Perform in OY VEY! A NIGHT OF JEWISH EXCELLE Photo
Lauren Molina, Samantha Massell & More to Perform in OY VEY! A NIGHT OF JEWISH EXCELLENCE FOR HANUKKAH at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Oy Vey! A Night of Jewish Excellence for Hanukkah on Thursday, December 7th, 2023.

3
Stage III Conservatory Students to Present A NIGHT OF DISNEY Cabaret Photo
Stage III Conservatory Students to Present A NIGHT OF DISNEY Cabaret

Area Stage's Stage III Conservatory students invite you to their performance of A Night of Disney Cabaret, who have written, directed and will be performing the beloved Disney classics that will resonate with Disney fans of all ages.

4
Doris Dears Annual Holiday Show Unveils All-Star Cast Featuring Broadway Stars And Rising Photo
Doris Dear's Annual Holiday Show Unveils All-Star Cast Featuring Broadway Stars And Rising Star Cooper daSilva

Join Doris Dear and a star-studded cast for an enchanting night of holiday cheer in 'An Animated Christmas.' Featuring Broadway icons, sensational girl group 'Those Girls,' and rising star Cooper DaSilva, this musical extravaganza is not to be missed.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW Video
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
I NEED THAT
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
& JULIET

Recommended For You