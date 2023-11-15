New Musical LETTERS TO HOME Concert Premiere To Be Presented At The Green Room 42, January 7

LETTERS TO HOME, a new musical featuring book, music and lyrics by Grace McCauley, will make its debut as a concert presentation at The Green Room 42 for one night only.

LETTERS TO HOME takes place during two time periods occurring simultaneously for the main character, Grace, at different points of her life. Grace, a regular at the local mental hospital, must decide whether to carry on the identity of her mother's choices or move forward with her own life by facing her trauma and confronting her inner child, who is writing her letters ten years earlier. LETTERS TO HOME is a project of deep personal significance sheds light on the power of home we all have within us.

The cast of LETTERS TO HOME will feature Mackenzie Cannon (Kill The Boy Band), Valeria Valesco (Annie National Tour), Lauren Robinson (Little Black Book), and Maya Lagerstam (Most Happy, 1660 Vine).

LETTERS TO HOME will be directed by Jackson Gay (Christina Anderson's the ripple, the wave that carried me home [world premiere co-production Goodman Theatre and Berkeley Rep]), with Music Supervision and Orchestrations by Billy Recce (Little Black Book, A Musical about Star Wars) and Piano by Cole P. Abod.

Cost of admission starts at $19, there is no food/drink minimum. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Ave in Manhattan. Tickets and additional information are available here.

