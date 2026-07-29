Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex Joins Director Alysa Nahmias And The Girls Scouts At Cookie Queens Screening | Post-event Photo Alert

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Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attended a screening of the documentary COOKIE QUEENS, joining director Alysa Nahmias and a group of Girl Scouts for the event, according to photos released following the gathering.

COOKIE QUEENS, directed by Alysa Nahmias, screened on Tuesday, July 28th at The Grove AMC Theater. The screening was followed by a Q&A featuring Alysa and EP Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and moderated by Jessica Radloff.

(L:R - Olive, Ara, Shannon Elizabeth, Director Alysa Nahmias, Nikki, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Celia)

Photo Credit: Eric Charbonneau

(L:R - Director Alysa Nahmias, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex)

Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau

(L:R - Director Alysa Nahmias, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Howard Cohen)

Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau

(L:R - Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Olive, Ara, Director Alysa Nahmias, Celia, Shannon Elizabeth, Nala, Nyah, Nikki)

Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau

(L:R - Jessica Radloff, Director Alysa Nahmias, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex)

Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau



Photo Credit: Eric Charbonneau

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