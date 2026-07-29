Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex Joins Director Alysa Nahmias And The Girls Scouts At Cookie Queens Screening | Post-event Photo Alert
Photos from the gathering capture attendees celebrating the documentary's message.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attended a screening of the documentary COOKIE QUEENS, joining director Alysa Nahmias and a group of Girl Scouts for the event, according to photos released following the gathering.
COOKIE QUEENS, directed by Alysa Nahmias, screened on Tuesday, July 28th at The Grove AMC Theater. The screening was followed by a Q&A featuring Alysa and EP Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and moderated by Jessica Radloff.
(L:R - Olive, Ara, Shannon Elizabeth, Director Alysa Nahmias, Nikki, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Celia)
Photo Credit: Eric Charbonneau
(L:R - Director Alysa Nahmias, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex)
Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau
(L:R - Director Alysa Nahmias, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Howard Cohen)
Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau
(L:R - Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Olive, Ara, Director Alysa Nahmias, Celia, Shannon Elizabeth, Nala, Nyah, Nikki)
Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau
(L:R - Jessica Radloff, Director Alysa Nahmias, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex)
Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau
Photo Credit: Eric Charbonneau
|
Helane Blumfield: Invisible to Invincible
Don't Tell Mama (10/08-10/08)
|
54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!
54 Below (10/17-10/17)
|
Nostalgia Bait: For the 2000s Kids
54 Below (9/17-9/17)
|
David Rasche: Half an Evening with David Rasche
54 Below (9/10-9/10)
|
Murder At The Gates by Steven Sater and James Bourne Album Release Concert
54 Below (9/04-9/04)
|
Darwin Del Fabro Sings Torch Songs
54 Below (9/27-9/27)
|
Martina Barta - What The World Needs Now Is Love: A Burt Bacharach Tribute
54 Below (10/01-10/01)
|
Linda Eder
54 Below (7/29-7/29)
|
Re-Arranged: A Night of Femme Voices
54 Below (8/05-8/05)
|
Broadway Sin Vergüenza: Telenovela Nights
54 Below (10/15-10/15)