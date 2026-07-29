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Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex Joins Director Alysa Nahmias And The Girls Scouts At Cookie Queens Screening | Post-event Photo Alert

Photos from the gathering capture attendees celebrating the documentary's message.

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Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attended a screening of the documentary COOKIE QUEENS, joining director Alysa Nahmias and a group of Girl Scouts for the event, according to photos released following the gathering.

COOKIE QUEENS, directed by Alysa Nahmias, screened on Tuesday, July 28th at The Grove AMC Theater. The screening was followed by a Q&A featuring Alysa and EP Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and moderated by Jessica Radloff.

Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex Joins Director Alysa Nahmias And The Girls Scouts At Cookie Queens Screening | Post-event Photo Alert Image

(L:R - Olive, Ara, Shannon Elizabeth, Director Alysa Nahmias, Nikki, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Celia)

Photo Credit: Eric Charbonneau

Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex Joins Director Alysa Nahmias And The Girls Scouts At Cookie Queens Screening | Post-event Photo Alert Image

Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex Joins Director Alysa Nahmias And The Girls Scouts At Cookie Queens Screening | Post-event Photo Alert Image

(L:R - Director Alysa Nahmias, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex)

Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau

(L:R - Director Alysa Nahmias, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Howard Cohen)

Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau

Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex Joins Director Alysa Nahmias And The Girls Scouts At Cookie Queens Screening | Post-event Photo Alert Image

Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex Joins Director Alysa Nahmias And The Girls Scouts At Cookie Queens Screening | Post-event Photo Alert Image

(L:R - Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Olive, Ara, Director Alysa Nahmias, Celia, Shannon Elizabeth, Nala, Nyah, Nikki)

Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau

(L:R - Jessica Radloff, Director Alysa Nahmias, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex)

Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau


Photo Credit: Eric Charbonneau
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