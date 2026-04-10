Marilyn Maye, Claybourne Elder and More to Perform at 54 Below Next Week

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54 Below will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Marilyn Maye, Claybourne Elder, and many more.

MARILYN MAYE – APRIL 14 & 16 – 19 AT 7PM

The performance on April 19 will also be livestreamed. Join Marilyn Maye for her annual birthday bash at 54 Below! Every performance during this run will feature a special 98th birthday celebration for this beloved cabaret legend.

A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home—and her favorite audiences—for this very special birthday.

Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers.

$113 cover charge (includes $13 in fees). $178 premium seating (includes $18 in fees) - $183 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RECLAIMING THE CROWN: UPLIFTING WOMEN THROUGH MUSIC – APRIL 14 AT 9:30PM

Olivia Conti and Savannah Fouchi, joined by a dazzling ensemble of performers, working Broadway professionals, and rising musical theatre talents, proudly present Reclaiming the Crown at 54 Below — a powerful cabaret event uplifting women through music, storytelling, and sisterhood. Directed and produced by Olivia Conti and Savannah Fouchi, Reclaiming the Crown offers fresh, feminist interpretations of beloved songs inspired by classic fairytales and animated heroines. With a blend of nostalgia and bold new perspectives, this concert shines a spotlight on the grace, courage, and resilience that define generations of powerful women — both onstage and in real life.

All proceeds from the performance will benefit a local women’s shelter Center for the Women of NY, because true royalty uplifts others.

Don’t miss Reclaiming the Crown — a night of powerhouse vocals, timeless Disney melodies, and unapologetic empowerment that will leave you inspired. Accompanied by Matthew Angelaccio.

Featuring Sydney Ciencin, Gwendalyn Rose Díaz, Jessica Fegeley, Tess Fouchi, Samantha Garvey, Magdalena Gawlińska, Rachael Harper, Victoria Hickman, Samantha Lane, Leah Lehnertz, Mikayla Lynn, Valeria N. Mictil Rivera, Kara Newman, Sunnie K. Sellers, and Kitana Samme Sultan.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CLAYBOURNE ELDER – APRIL 15 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Claybourne Elder celebrates the release of his debut album, If the Stars Were Mine, with a series of album release concerts that bring his acclaimed live show to 54 Below. Known for evenings that critics have described as effortless, emotionally resonant, and laugh-out-loud funny, Elder blends masterful storytelling and his richly expressive voice.

Preorder the album here! Copies of the album will be available for purchase in the lobby following the performance.

Praised for his warmth, candor, and disarming charm, Elder moves fluidly between songs and stories—pairing classic material from the Great American Songbook and Sondheim with unexpected pop moments and deeply personal reflections. These release concerts offer audiences the chance to experience If the Stars Were Mine as it was meant to be heard: live, intimate, and infused with the heart, humor, and humanity that have made his performances so widely celebrated. Come see why critics call him “handsome and intense” (Observer), “tough and tender” (New York Daily News) and “stupid funny as he is drop-dead buff” (The Wrap)!

Claybourne Elder is a Grammy, Screen Actors Guild Award, Drama Desk, and Lucille Lortel nominee. He played John Adams on the first three seasons of HBO’s hit series “The Gilded Age” and was most recently seen on Broadway in the Tony Award®-winning revival of Company starring Patti LuPone. He is known for his performances on Broadway in Bonnie and Clyde, Sunday in the Park with George, Torch Song, and Sondheim on Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl. Other New York performances include Jackie in Wild Party at New York City Center, Hollis in Sondheim’s Road Show, Strike Up the Band at Carnegie Hall, Do I Hear A Waltz at New York City Center, and Allegro at Classic Stage.

Recently he launched an initiative called City of Strangers to provide free tickets to Broadway shows for people who might not have the means. They have given away over 3,000 tickets and have gained unexpected attention nationally, being featured on “This American Life,” CBS “This Morning” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” @claybourneelder

$69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees) - $113 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONGS FOR SURVIVORS: A BENEFIT FOR DAY ONE – APRIL 15 AT 9:30PM

Prepare for an emotional night of music for a good cause! In partnership with 54 Below, Day One is proud to bring a celebration of song and storytelling, dedicated to raising awareness for survivors of relationship abuse and domestic violence. Directed and produced by Taylor Towers, Songs for Survivors is a showcase of memory and emotion, with rising talents from opera, musical theatre, and beyond. A portion of the proceeds will help support Day One’s mission of being a safe haven and support for survivors. Join us for a night of emotion, laughter, and healing as we raise our voices to raise those that cannot. Music direction by Noah Turner.

Featuring Leila Bruske, Giovanna Greco, Emily Harrington, Allison Lian, Chelsea LeValley, Celeste Meola, Lyndsey Minerva, Lizzy Stant, Lilly Mae Stover, Taylor Towers, and Delaney White.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHRISTIAN DÉ GRÉ CÁRDENAS: THE ALCHEMISTS’ DUEL – APRIL 16 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. Welcome to The Alchemists’ Duel — the latest miscreation from seven-time New York indie-theater festival winner Christian De Gré Cárdenas — an evening that pits opera against musical theater in a riotous night of melody, mischief, and mayhem. Five pairs of award-winning composer/librettist teams enter the ring to conjure brand-new works sparked by freshly commissioned ideas, each fighting for glory, bragging rights, and a $5,000 prize to be donated to the charity, nonprofit, or project of their choosing.

Presided over by the delightfully damned La Muerte and their ill-made accomplice Diablito, the evening hurtles toward a glorious reckoning — when the audience decides who triumphs and who is forever damned.

Brazen. Generous. Beautiful kind of chaos — and the power, for once, is entirely in your hands.

Music direction and piano by Nevada Lozano. Hosted by Michael Berberich and The Robb. Featured writers include Christian De Gré Cárdenas and Joseph Reese Anderson, Susan Kander and Kelley Rourke, Nevada Lozano, Matthew Ricketts and James Kennedy, Charlie Romano and Garrett Bell, Kamala Sankaram and Deborah D.E.E.P Mouton, Dan Schlosberg and Amanda Quaid, and Grammy nominee Rona Siddiqui.

Featured performers include Brandon Bell, Sishel Claverie, Mollie Craven, Emma Grimsley, Charlie High, Claudillea Holloway, Jackson Hurt, Alexandra Lang, Chauncey Packer, and Alex Schechter.

Joined by Sarah Koenig-Plonskier on violin, Chris Santos on cello, and Adam Wolfe on percussion.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $85.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THEATRE ROCK LIVE! – APRIL 17 AT 9:30PM

We all know that Broadway ROCKS and Theatre Rock LIVE is a soaring tribute to, and celebration of, the best of Broadway’s rock musicals! Part show. Part rock concert. Wholly unforgettable. Theatre Rock brings the greatest hits of this genre to life.

Building on a successful debut year of touring the East Coast, and multiple NYC appearances, Theatre Rock continues to light up the current music scene with the perfect blend of a skilled and dynamic rock band, and thrilling vocal agility, with a Rock Musical revue. So, get your voices warmed up, your air guitars tuned, and prepare to dance in your seats to Broadway rock and pop songs you know and love!

The group features the rock tenor of international recording artist/MC Eric Scott Klein (Days Before Tomorrow), the dynamic Grace Romanello (Mean Girls), and the magical Stephen the Voice (Love Child – The Experience) fused with the energy of a skilled rock/pop band anchored by veteran musical director Joe Andolino (Soundwall). The band is rounded out by Broadway pit and rock band veterans, with Tony Ventura on bass, Jason Gianni on drums, Derek Davodowich on guitar, and Naxo Lara Romero on electric violin.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $80 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

VICTORIA ELENA: CONFESSIONS OF A PROFESSIONAL PRINCESS – APRIL 18 AT 1PM

Victoria Elena, recently seen as Mary Poppins at Grandstreet Theatre in Montana, and in the international tour of Cocomelon LIVE, makes her 54 Below solo debut with Confessions of a Professional Princess. Join Victoria as she shares her story of starting a princess party company during the pandemic and dazzles us with tales of her experiences performing as a professional princess in New York City. Accompanied by music director Nick Hetko, featuring music from Disney’s Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Tangled, and more, come enjoy the nostalgia of your childhood songs and explore what it truly means to be a princess.

Victoria Elena has been described as a “modern day Julie Andrews” (BroadwayWorld). She was most recently seen as Mary Poppins at Grandstreet Theatre. Victoria starred as Ms. Appleberry in the international tour of Cocomelon LIVE, performing in Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Africa, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Kuwait. Some favorite roles include Belle in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Kim Macafee in Bye Bye Birdie, and Miss Barley in the regional premiere of A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder at Hale Centre Theatre. She owns and operates NYC princess entertainment company, Princesses by Victoria. Featuring special guest Jacob Khalil (“SNL”).

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SWINGIN’ BELOW: A NIGHT OF JAZZ AND STANDARDS – APRIL 18 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below as we sing through the Great American Songbook in Swingin’ Below: A Night of Jazz and Standards. With hits made famous by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan, Louis Armstrong, and even more of your favorite artists, you’re in for a night of non-stop entertainment. Featuring iconic standards such as “Dream a Little Dream of Me” and “Fly Me To The Moon,” get ready to be transported back to the jazz age by an all-star cast and a swingin’ band. Follow producer Gabriela Torres and this incredible ensemble as we celebrate the history and significance of jazz.

Music directed by Ricky Jefferson. Featuring Madilyn Jaz, Nana Kruger, Ruby Laks, Quint Paxton, and Gabriela Torres.

Also joined by Ricky Jefferson on piano, Laura Orzehoski on trombone, Koleby Royston on drums, Cameron Sewell on alto saxophone, and Aidan Taylor on bass.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SOMETHING TO BE PROUD OF – APRIL 19 AT 9:30PM

Join us at the iconic 54 Below for an unforgettable cabaret celebrating the artistry and success of the Justin D. Reamy Vocal Studio. Something to Be Proud Of features singers whose voices have carried them to success on Broadway stages, in major motion pictures, on television, and beyond. Each number showcases the power, versatility, and artistry of performers who bring stories to life with confidence and emotional depth. Prepare for an evening of voices that command the room and reflect the passion, discipline, and excellence behind their remarkable careers. Music direction by Asher Muldoon.

Featuring Chiara Aiello, Emeline Battles, Kayla Brandt, Caroline Cohen, Michael Di Leo, Lexi Einsenhart, Victoria Fiore, Madeleine Flanagan, Will Flynn, Ronnie Galluccio, Shiloh Goldberger, Sarah Helbringer, Caitlyn Kops, Emma Kops, Halle Mastroberardino, Joana Meurkens, Asher Muldoon, Angeli Negron, Skye Papa, Jordan Reising, Shea Suffoletta, Julian Walton, and Kevin Wang.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $85.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

CLAYBOURNE ELDER April 15 at 7pm ET / Tickets $30 (includes $5 in fees.)

CHRISTIAN DÉ GRÉ CÁRDENAS: THE ALCHEMISTS’ DUEL April 16 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $30 (includes $5 in fees.)

MARILYN MAYE April 19 at 7pm ET / Tickets $30 (includes $5 in fees.)