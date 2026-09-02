Manhattan Association Of Cabarets Will Host MAC TO SCHOOL

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The Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) will host the 11th year of its MAC TO SCHOOL weekend event. The Art of Cabaret: From Story to Stage is a two-day interactive cabaret symposium featuring master classes, interactive workshops and panel discussions exploring all aspects of creating your cabaret show.

The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday, September 26 and 27, 9:00 am – 6:30 pm at Don't Tell Mama and Open Jar Studios in Manhattan.

MAC TO SCHOOL is open to MAC Members and Non-Members. Flat registration fee for MAC Members: $100. Registration fee for Non-Members: $175. Or join MAC for only $65 (basic level) for a full-year membership to take advantage of the deeply discounted MAC Member price of only $100 for the entire MAC to School weekend and enjoy all the benefits of MAC membership throughout the year!

The registration fee is good for admission to all MAC to School events. Tuition is the same regardless of how many sessions you attend. Register early, as opportunities to participate in interactive sessions are determined on a first come, first served basis!

Registration closes September 25. Click here to register.

Saturday, September 26

9:00 am-1:30 pm at Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th St., New York, NY 10036

9:00-9:30 am – Registration. Join the MAC Board of Directors in the piano bar at Don't Tell Mama to register for MAC to School. Receive your schedule of events, socialize with your fellow MAC to School attendees.

9:30 am-12:00 pm – The Body in the Song with Lennie Watts and Jan Prokop. This workshop brings together the body and the song. Dr. Jan Prokop will present an introduction to Body Mapping, followed by a practical session with singers led in tandem with director Lennie Watts.

4 singers, one alternate. Prepare and memorize one (1) song, uptempo or story songs recommended.

12:15-1:30 pm – MAC to School 101: Putting Your Team Together moderated by David Sabella. David will moderate a panel discussion with some of NYC's premier cabaret professionals about the process of developing, booking, promoting and performing your show. We will have directors, cabaret room managers, music directors, a tech director and more available to answer your questions.

LUNCH BREAK

2:00-6:30 pm at Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10036

2:00-4:00 pm – Creating a Medley: The Heart, Art, and Craft with Gregory Toroian and Geoff Stoner. Gregory and Geoff will present a philosophy to organically and seamlessly combine two or more songs, focusing on the lyric, and the emotional journey conveyed by the medley.

4 Singers, one alternate. Bring two lyrically connected songs. These do not need to be memorized. You will be asked to provide the song selections prior to the workshop.

4:15-6:30 pm – Masterclass: Finding Your Speech in Song with Mary Saunders-Barton. Mary is a performer, voice teacher and author who is at the forefront of the vocal pedagogy and performance education for the Music Theater performer. She will work with singers to find their authentic voice in song and how to seamlessly go from patter into song. You can find more information about Mary and her work at https://belcantocanbelto.com

5 Singers, two alternates. Singers should bring one song that is learned and memorized and have a second, contrasting song available if needed.

Sunday, September 27

9:00 am-1:30 pm at Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th St., New York, NY 10036

9:00-9:15 am – Day 2 Check in and Mingle

9:15-10:30 am – Cabaret Jeopardy! Hosted by Hannah Jane, the session will feature our special MAC to School Jeopardy and Cabaret Bingo. Drawing information and inspiration from So You Want to Sing Cabaret, written by David Sabella and Sue Matsuki, we will learn about the history of cabaret and learn from the great performers that have made NYC Cabaret the best in the world.

10:30 am-12:15 pm – Show Inspirations featuring Lena Moy Bergen, Meg Flather, Camille Diamond and David Sabella. Each of these seasoned cabaret performers will discuss the inspiration and development of their shows, highlighting their approach to the story, the songs and how they weave it all together. They will answer questions attendees might have and then will perform a short portion of their show.

12:30-1:15 pm – Vocal Health and Habits with Michael Rider. Using his 25 years of voice teaching and performing experience, Michael will present best practices to develop healthy habits that singers can carry throughout their lives, not just on stage. He will also discuss strategies for performing when your voice isn't '100%'.

LUNCH BREAK

2:00-6:30 pm – Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10036

2:00-4:00 pm – plusOne featuring Tracy Stark on piano and Mike Rosengarten on guitar. This workshop will focus on the art of adding guitar to a song that enhances and changes the way the song resonates both musically and lyrically with the audience. Singers will present a song that they have prepared only with piano accompaniment and will work with Tracy and Mike to create a new arrangement.

4 Singers, one alternate. Singers should bring a song they have prepared with piano accompaniment that is close to performance ready and bring a score that includes both the piano accompaniment and the guitar chords.

4:15-6:30 pm – The Song is the Story: A Master Class TBA

5 singers, 2 alternates. Prepare and memorize a lyrically driven song with a story that strongly resonates with you. Bring charts or scores in your preferred key. Scores should have chord symbols.

Auditor vs. Participant

You can audit the entirety of MAC to School and have a fantastic experience! However, there are five interactive workshops with a limited number of slots available for participating singers. Participants will be chosen on a first-come, first-served basis.

*Artists, panelists, and presenters subject to change.*

*Depending upon enrollment, singing in master classes and workshops is not guaranteed.*

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