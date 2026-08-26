Wendy Scherl to Bring THE BEAT GOES ON to Don't Tell Mama
Musical director Christopher Denny and director Barry Kleinbort join Tom Hubbard and Ron Tierno for the performance.
Bistro and MAC Award-winning vocalist Wendy Scherl will make a rare East Coast appearance with her new show The Beat Goes On on Thursday, October 8 at 7 p.m. at Don't Tell Mama.
Born and raised in New York, Scherl relocated out West approximately five years ago. The Beat Goes On will bring her back to the city for a one-night-only performance featuring songs drawn from her cabaret appearances over the years as well as her award-winning album Wendy Scherl: You'll See.
The program will feature music by pop songwriters including Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell and Neil Sedaka alongside selections from Broadway, Hollywood and the Great American Songbook.
Scherl will be joined by musical director Christopher Denny on piano, Tom Hubbard on bass and Ron Tierno on drums. The show is directed by Barry Kleinbort, with arrangements by Denny and Kleinbort.
Cabaret Scenes has called Scherl “an artist well worth seeing,” while songwriter and musical director David Friedman has praised her for singing “with all the warmth and wisdom and humor that only a life well and fully lived can bring.”
The Beat Goes On will be performed Thursday, October 8 at 7 p.m. in the main room at Don't Tell Mama, located at 343 West 46th Street in New York City. There is a $20 cover charge, or $15 for MAC members, plus a $20 two-drink minimum.
|
Let's Get Schooled: The Broadway Community Returns to the Classroom
Green Room 42 (8/26-8/26)
|
My Body, My Cabaret
The Green Room 42 (8/29-8/29)
|
The Bryce Edwards Frivolity Hour
BIRDLAND (9/14-9/14)
|
Will Kelley: For the Record
Laurie Beechman Theatre (8/29-8/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Vidura Bandara Rajapaksa: The Paradise Gothic Tour
Joe's Pub (10/22-10/22)
|
Thomasina Gross: Eartha!
54 Below (8/26-8/26)
|
54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!
54 Below (10/03-10/03)
|
Raise Our Voices: A Cabaret for Cecilia Chorus
54 Below (10/14-10/14)
|
Migguel Anggelo: ICONS – Latin Rhythms
Joe's Pub (10/21-10/21)
|
Rite of Strings: Dust and the Moon
Joe's Pub (9/30-9/30)