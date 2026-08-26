Wendy Scherl to Bring THE BEAT GOES ON to Don't Tell Mama

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Bistro and MAC Award-winning vocalist Wendy Scherl will make a rare East Coast appearance with her new show The Beat Goes On on Thursday, October 8 at 7 p.m. at Don't Tell Mama.

Born and raised in New York, Scherl relocated out West approximately five years ago. The Beat Goes On will bring her back to the city for a one-night-only performance featuring songs drawn from her cabaret appearances over the years as well as her award-winning album Wendy Scherl: You'll See.

The program will feature music by pop songwriters including Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell and Neil Sedaka alongside selections from Broadway, Hollywood and the Great American Songbook.

Scherl will be joined by musical director Christopher Denny on piano, Tom Hubbard on bass and Ron Tierno on drums. The show is directed by Barry Kleinbort, with arrangements by Denny and Kleinbort.

Cabaret Scenes has called Scherl “an artist well worth seeing,” while songwriter and musical director David Friedman has praised her for singing “with all the warmth and wisdom and humor that only a life well and fully lived can bring.”

The Beat Goes On will be performed Thursday, October 8 at 7 p.m. in the main room at Don't Tell Mama, located at 343 West 46th Street in New York City. There is a $20 cover charge, or $15 for MAC members, plus a $20 two-drink minimum.

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