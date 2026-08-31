INVISIBLE TO INVINCIBLE Encore to Return to Don't Tell Mama With Helane Blumfield

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New York City singer and cabaret performer Helane Blumfield will return to Don't Tell Mama in an encore performance of her newest cabaret production, Invisible to Invincible on Thursday, October 8 at 7PM.

The show offers an intimate evening of music and storytelling centered on reinvention, resilience, and the courage to be fully seen. Blending heartfelt storytelling with a dynamic selection of songs, Invisible to Invincible traces the emotional journey of a woman navigating the question of “what comes next.” With warmth, humor, and unflinching honesty, Blumfield reflects on identity, aging, and connection—exploring the moments when life invites us to rediscover ourselves and step forward with renewed purpose.

The production is directed by award-winning cabaret director Lennie Watts, whose thoughtful staging brings clarity and emotional depth to Blumfield's storytelling. Musical direction and accompaniment are provided by John Fischer, whose powerful and expressive arrangements support the show's rich emotional landscape. Invisible to Invincible premiered in New York City on April 15, 2026.

Biographies

Helane Blumfield is widely recognized for her BroadwayWorld award-winning cabaret show Tight Pants and Tears of Joy: My Love Affair with Tom Jones and Neil Diamond, which earned praise for its spirited performance style, emotional honesty, and vocal depth. She also received a MAC Award nomination from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs, alongside Bobby Peaco, for their popular duo show, Me and Bobby Peaco. With Invisible to Invincible, she continues her artistic evolution, offering audiences a resonant exploration of reinvention and self-visibility. A multifaceted creative leader, Blumfield's career spans fashion, performance, and visual storytelling. As Senior Vice President, Creative Director at Macy's, she played a pivotal role in shaping the brand's visual identity and cultural presence. In this executive role, she oversaw large-scale creative direction across campaigns, in-store experiences, and digital platforms, bringing a cohesive and elevated aesthetic to one of America's most iconic retailers. Her work blended strategic brand vision with artistic innovation, helping Macy's remain both relevant and inspiring in a rapidly evolving retail landscape. Complementing these pursuits is her work in photography, where she captures striking, narrative-driven imagery. Her visual style reflects the same dramatic sensibility found in her cabaret performances—rich in mood, character, and storytelling. In 2020, she received a BroadwayWorld Award, recognizing her exceptional ability to document the artistry and spirit of the cabaret world through photography and film.

John Fischer is a music director, pianist, vocal coach and teacher with decades of experience working with top Broadway and cabaret artists, including Tony winners Ali Stroker, Alice Ripley, Tony nominee Emily Skinner, and many more. He music directed Broadway's Rising Stars at The Town Hall for 14 seasons, where he also worked on numerous Broadway Originals concerts. He spent 7 seasons as music director for the highly acclaimed musical theatre program at Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival in the Berkshires, and this last season saw him working hand in hand with Stephen Schwartz and Chet Walker on the creation of a new ballet, The Boy on the Roof. In recent years, John has joined the symphony world as a guest artist, debuting a new Bacharach show with the Plymouth Symphony, Blockbuster Broadway for the Omaha Symphony, a Bernstein/Robbins celebration with the Signature Symphony, and Music of the Knights with the Santa Ana Symphony Orchestra. In NYC, he is a regular fixture at 54 Below, music directing shows spanning everything from Sinatra to Streisand and as the MD for the long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged. Recent highlights include Ali Stroker's sold out American Songbook concert at Lincoln Center, Alice & Emily's Unattached at 54 Below, and the 25th Anniversary Concert of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, part of the award winning 54 Sings series for which he also music directed Applause, Mack & Mabel, and Kiss Of The Spiderwoman. He currently teaches at Singnasium, Applause NY, and does private coaching. He has been on staff at AMDA, HB Studios, The New School, the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, and the Growing Studio.

Lennie Watts is a 23-time MAC, 5-time Backstage Bistro, 3-time Nightlife, and a 2014 Broadway World Award Winner. He has been active in the New York cabaret scene for over 30 years. He has taught cabaret and performance workshops all over the country and in Italy. He has performed at Town Hall in several concerts, including Broadway Unplugged and Broadway By The Year, 1949, and can be heard on the cast recordings of both shows. He has toured nationally and internationally with productions of The Music Man (Marcellus) and The Wizard Of Oz (Lion). His regional credits include productions of The Santaland Diaries (Crumpet), The Drowsy Chaperone (Man In Chair), Jesus Christ Superstar (Herod), and Guys and Dolls (Nicely). Lennie was recently named One of the 50 Most Influential People in Cabaret. The Village Voice calls him "A one man cabaret army!" He served as the President of MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets) for 15 years and now sits on the advisory board. He is the creator and Artistic Director of Singnasium, a nonprofit singing school in NYC.

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