Mackenzie Bruen to Launch Paper Crowns Productions With Debut Cabaret at The Green Room 42

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Theatre artist, producer, and director Mackenzie Bruen is launching Paper Crowns Productions, a new production company dedicated to creating imaginative, artist-driven theatrical events that celebrate storytelling, collaboration, and community.

Inspired by the childhood tradition of crafting paper crowns and transforming everyday moments through imagination, Paper Crowns Productions was founded on the belief that theatre has the power to bring people together, spark creativity, and create meaningful connections between artists and audiences.

Through cabarets, concerts, developmental readings, and original theatrical works, Paper Crowns Productions aims to provide opportunities for both emerging and established artists while producing events that are joyful, heartfelt, and accessible.

The company's inaugural production, Enemies to Lovers: A Musical Theatre Cabaret, will take place on August 14, 2026, at The Green Room 42. Featuring a cast of New York performers, the evening will explore one of storytelling's most beloved tropes through musical theatre, pop, and contemporary songs celebrating rivalry, tension, and romance.

For updates on upcoming productions, auditions, and events, follow @papercrownsproductions on Instagram and TikTok.

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