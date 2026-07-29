MS. TUCKER WILL SEE YOU NOW to Play Don't Tell Mama

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Laural Meade will bring Ms. Tucker Will See You Now to New York City's storied cabaret club Don't Tell Mama for one show only. This tour de force performance serves up the extraordinary life and music of vaudeville legend Sophie Tucker.

Combining the pizazz of Tucker's risqué songs with raucous audience interaction, writer-performer Laural Meade channels Tucker's irreverent wit and sexed-up spirit. With charming side-kick Fred Cassidy at the keys.

After a year-long performance residency at the historic Gardenia Supper Club, Meade was invited to do an on-going series of performances at the Los Angeles LGBT Center. In June of last year, Laural was awarded Best Cabaret / Burlesque at the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival. The show went on to play at the Echo Theater Company in Atwater and at the Namba Performing Arts Space in Ventura.

Ms Tucker Will See You Now is set for one performance at Don't Tell Mama (343 West 46th St NYC 10036) on Sunday, August 16 at 3:30pm. Doors open at 2:45pm.

Laural Meade makes theater and music in her home-town of Los Angeles. Her original live creations explore titillating figures from early 20th century American history and have been seen at a variety of venues from the Mark Taper Forum to Chicago's Bailiwick to Speeltheater in Edam, Holland. She has sung material both sacred and profane at Largo at the Coronet, The Bootleg, Fais Do-do, Getty Villa, and the Los Angeles Theater Center. The historic Gardenia Supper Club recently featured her in a year-long performance residency belting out the saucy songs and stories of jazz great Sophie Tucker. She is the recipient of grants and awards from the Mellon Foundation, the City of Los Angeles Cultural Affairs Department and the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle, among others. When she's not telling the dirty jokes and randy stories of vaudeville legend Sophie Tucker in her current project, you can find her on the theater faculty at Occidental College - imploring young artists to be louder, faster and funnier.

Fred Cassidy is a musician, composer and filmmaker. Born in France, raised in Los Angeles, he has been playing piano since the age of 8 and has performed in bands and musical projects his whole life. His work in theater spans from composing for several of The Actor's Gangs' productions, to his work with The Secret City art collective and the Christy and the Nono's stage performances in Los Angeles. Fred worked closely with Laural to help develop the Ms. Tucker project and is delighted to accompany his life-long friend and collaborator. In other spheres, Fred is currently a producer on a Netflix true crime docu-series.

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