Lani Corson Set to Perform in MOMS' NIGHT OUT at The Green Room 42

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Lani Corson will join the Moms' Night Out concert at The Green Room 42 on April 18th. Lani just finished up an Off-Broadway run of Just Desserts: A Musical Bake Off as the female swing.

She has been seen on the tours of Jagged Little Pill, Chicago the Musical and 42nd Street. She has worked in regional houses across the country including Syracuse Stage, The Fulton, North Shore, The Engeman and Maine State Music Theatre. When not onstage, you can find her swinging from the ceiling as an aerial circus artist and teaching aspiring aerialists at Aerial Arts NYC. Her favorite role is Mama to 6 year old Zoë and she is forever grateful to husband Ken for making it possible to keep living this crazy theater life. Thank you to Megan for lifting up Mamas and making this concert possible!

Previously announced cast members include Kathryn Boswell (Anastasia, Gigi, Beautiful), Anne Fraser Thomas (Titanique, The Queen of Versailles), Carla Angeline Mongado (The Clockmaker's Daughter), Katie Mitchell (Funny Girl), Taylor Rae Roman (Succession, On the Outside, Motown the Musical Nat'l Tour), Q. Smith (Come From Away, Mary Poppins), and Rachel Zatcoff (The Phantom of the Opera, Candide).

Stay tuned for additional casting announcements!

The Green Room 42 presents Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series on April 18th at 7pm. Moms' Night Out is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite showbiz mamas gather for an evening of storytelling in song. Come for the music, stay for the laughs, and make a core memory with the moms (and Dads) in your life that you'll never forget! AND, a portion of the proceeds from this spring show will go to benefit Moms First.

Moms First is a movement fighting for paid leave and affordable, accessible child care. We educate, innovate, and advocate for the social and political policies that moms need and deserve. Our vision is a country that values motherhood and works in support of moms and families. Find out more info @momsfirstus.

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays at The Green Room 42 on April 18th at 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Use the code MOM25 for 25% off your in-person tickets.