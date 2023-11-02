Kersten Stevens to Perform at City Winery in NYC in November

Kersten Stevens, queen of the violin and six-time winner of the historic Amateur Night and Showtime at The Apollo will perform her single “Release The Grace” featuring jazz great, Christian McBride on Monday, November 27th at City Winery in NYC.



Kersten Stevens' new album QUEEN RISING featuring the single "Release The Grace" an ode to Luther Vandross is available on all DSP's now.



The album, QUEEN RISING is co-produced and performed with 8x Grammy Award-winning bassist, recognized as one of the world's best jazz musicians and innovators, Christian McBride. QUEEN RISING embodies four original songs written and co-produced with Christian McBride which are "Queen Rising," "Release The Grace," "Beginnings and Endings," and "Crowned."The pair also collaborated on three new arrangements: "Someday We'll All Be Free," "Fantasy," and "Best Part."



The album features revered musicians including one of the most "In Demand Drummers of his Generation," Eric Harland. Harland is a multi-Grammy nominated drummer who's worked with music greats Robert Glasper, Esperanza Spaulding, Wayne Shorter, Joshua Redman, and McCoy Tyner, to name a few, expertly performs throughout the album.



Renowned flutist Ragan Whiteside, recognized as the 2022 Best Contemporary Jazz Artist by the Jazz Music Awards, showcases her extraordinary talents on the song "Queen Rising."



The star-studded musicianship does not stop there! GRAMMY-nominated piano/ keyboard player, arranger, and musical director Miki Hayama, whose credits include Aretha Franklin, Nnenna Freelon, Jazzmeia Horn, and Kenny Garret, plays throughout the release.



QUEEN RISING was mixed by 10x Grammy Award-winning audio engineer Todd Whitelock, who's worked with everyone from Josh Groban, Idina Menzel, Harry Connick Jr., to Yo-Yo Ma, Kronos Quartet, Chick Corea, and Wynton Marsalis.



Kersten Stevens will celebrate the launch of her fifth studio release, Queen Rising with a live performance with Christian McBride on Monday, November 27 at 7:30 p.m.

at City Winery in New York City.



The original new single, “Release The Grace” is streaming now on all DSPs

Queen Rising is available on all DSPs on Friday, November 3rd.



About Kersten Stevens ~ The Violinist

Kersten Stevens, queen of the violin, is among the most exciting and unique emerging artists in jazz. She is a six-time winner of the historic Amateur Night and Showtime at The Apollo; she's performed with music greats Kim Burrell, renowned jazz violinist Regina Carter, international jazz bassist Christian McBride, and performed for esteemed notables President Barack Obama, Ray Charles, Denzel Washington among others, now launches her much anticipated fifth album, QUEEN RISING. Her latest release, QUEEN RISING, leads a growing breed of performers innovating jazz authenticity by collaborating with some of the industry's most outstanding and respected musicians. Listen to QUEEN RISING on all DSPs Connect with Kersten @kerstenstevens kerstenstevens.com



