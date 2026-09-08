Josie de Guzman, Christine Pedi & More Set for 54 LOVES CAST ALBUMS! at 54 Below
The October 4 concert will celebrate Broadway cast recordings with songs from Oklahoma!, 1776, Ragtime, Hamilton and more.
Broadway veterans and emerging performers will come together for 54 Loves Cast Albums! – 3rd Edition at 54 Below on Sunday, October 4 at 7 p.m.
The concert will celebrate the cast recording and its role in preserving and popularizing musical theatre scores across generations. In recognition of the 250th anniversary year of the birth of the United States, this edition will also feature songs from musicals representing Americana, including Oklahoma!, 1776, Ragtime and Hamilton.
The cast will be led by two-time Tony Award nominee Josie de Guzman (Guys and Dolls, West Side Story), Broadway veteran Jay Aubrey Jones (Cats, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), international concert, cabaret and musical theatre performer Ben Jones, Barbra Streisand tribute artist Steven Brinberg and SiriusXM radio host Christine Pedi.
Also appearing will be Joe O'Malley, BJ High and Samantha Chiodo from the recent Ghostlight Players/CSI production of 1776.
The evening will additionally feature a special guest appearance by cast album producer Thomas Z. Shepard.
54 Loves Cast Albums! – 3rd Edition will be directed and hosted by Michael Portantiere, with Michael Lavine serving as musical director and pianist.
The concert will take place Sunday, October 4 at 7 p.m. at 54 Below, located at 254 West 54th Street in New York City. Tickets range from $30.50 to $102, including fees, with a $25 food and beverage minimum.
54 Below is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the music of Broadway, expanding the art of cabaret and creating opportunities for emerging and established artists. The venue received a Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre in 2022 and presents more than 700 performances each year.
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