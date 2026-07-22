BASEMENT AFTER DARK: THE MUSIC OF RAYE to Launch at 54 Below

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54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Basement After Dark: The Music of RAYE on Monday, August 31, 2026, at 9:30pm with a livestream option at 9:45pm ET. Raye will not appear at this performance.

Step through the iconic red door of 54 Below and into Basement After Dark, an exciting new late-night concert series designed to elevate the cabaret experience through immersive storytelling, thoughtfully curated musical journeys, and unforgettable performances. Each installment will spotlight the music of a different artist, genre, or theme, creating a one-of-a-kind evening that feels as intimate as it is theatrical.

The inaugural installment, Basement After Dark: The Music of RAYE, celebrates one of today's most fearless and genre-defying artists. Blending pop, jazz, R&B, dance, and soul, RAYE's music is brought to life by an extraordinary cast of Broadway favorites and rising stars in bold new arrangements that highlight the emotional depth, vulnerability, and raw power of her catalog.

Featuring seamless musical transitions, unexpected moments, and an atmosphere designed specifically for a late-night escape, Basement After Dark invites audiences to experience live music in a fresh new way. To make the evening even more memorable, guests can also purchase a signature cocktail created exclusively for the performance.

Music direction by Elmo Zapp. Produced by Stephanie Lazard and Elmo Zapp.

Featuring Sara Al-Bazali (Heathers off-Broadway), Savy Jackson (Maybe Happy Ending), Sydney Jones (Chess, Sunset Boulevard), Lindsay Heather Pearce (Wicked, Les Misérables national tour), Morgan Reilly (Freestyle Love Supreme, Blood/Love off-Broadway), Debbie Christine Tjong (Sammy Rae & The Friends, The Wrong Man off-Broadway), and Khaila Wilcoxon (Six, Redwood).

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